City of Muscatine and GMCCI cancel 4th of July events due to COVID-19 concerns

MUSCATINE — The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI), in coordination with the City of Muscatine and public health officials, have announced the annual Independence Day parade and fireworks show has been canceled this year due to concerns related to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“It certainly makes all of us sad that this has to happen,” said Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson. “But we have to be mindful of the public safety… Having fun and gathering together as a community is very important, but everyone’s individual safety and lives are the utmost priority.”
With an estimated 10,000 people attending these events on average each year, it was determined that proper social distancing would be nearly impossible. “There would be absolutely no way we could social distance everyone, and I’m not confident in people wearing masks,” Broderson said. “We have seen several times where people have been requested to wear a mask and they don’t, so we have to err on the side of caution.”
Broderson also emphasized that this decision to cancel both events was not made lightly, and that it was a matter of weighing the pros and cons of the situation. She also wanted to remind residents that large gatherings that exceed more than 10 people are still not allowed, and the GMCCI wasn’t sure if they would even be able to begin all the planning required for such a large event. All of this factored into the eventual decision.
“We know that (these events) are the highlight of a lot of people’s summer, and certainly celebrating our country’s independence is always a big priority for everyone, so this decision was not reached easily,” said Broderson.
GMCCI and the City of Muscatine will consider a similar event later in the summer, most likely in August, when it may be possible to have large gatherings without the risk of an outbreak. “We’re looking to team up with some other groups that already have events going on, and putting on a really nice fireworks show,” Broderson said. “We’re just looking to put something together.”
Muscatine families are still permitted and encouraged to celebrate the holiday on their own, in their own homes and backyards or at any of the recently open campgrounds. This can include safely gathering with immediate family, going on walks, holding outdoor barbecues or playing outdoor games, visiting cemeteries, or doing something nice for other families.
“There are a variety of different things and ways that you can do this,” Broderson said, “I think that anything that you do for others during this celebration of our independence is something that honors our freedoms.”
Broderson continues to encourage citizens to follow safety restrictions that businesses and organizations may have. “My fear is that we will have some things close again because the public is not following their guidance,” she said. “As long as we do our due diligence and follow those established safety protocols, we run a much better possibility of having those things remain open.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.