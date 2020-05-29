City of Muscatine and GMCCI cancel 4th of July events due to COVID-19 concerns

“We know that (these events) are the highlight of a lot of people’s summer, and certainly celebrating our country’s independence is always a big priority for everyone, so this decision was not reached easily,” said Broderson.

GMCCI and the City of Muscatine will consider a similar event later in the summer, most likely in August, when it may be possible to have large gatherings without the risk of an outbreak. “We’re looking to team up with some other groups that already have events going on, and putting on a really nice fireworks show,” Broderson said. “We’re just looking to put something together.”

Muscatine families are still permitted and encouraged to celebrate the holiday on their own, in their own homes and backyards or at any of the recently open campgrounds. This can include safely gathering with immediate family, going on walks, holding outdoor barbecues or playing outdoor games, visiting cemeteries, or doing something nice for other families.

“There are a variety of different things and ways that you can do this,” Broderson said, “I think that anything that you do for others during this celebration of our independence is something that honors our freedoms.”

Broderson continues to encourage citizens to follow safety restrictions that businesses and organizations may have. “My fear is that we will have some things close again because the public is not following their guidance,” she said. “As long as we do our due diligence and follow those established safety protocols, we run a much better possibility of having those things remain open.”

