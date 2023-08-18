The 2023-2024 deer bow hunting season within the limits of the City of Muscatine will be held Sept. 16 through Jan. 10, 2024. This year’s hunt within the city limits will again be for bow hunting on approved private property. An informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at the Aquatic Center in Weed Park. Hunters interested in participating in this year’s hunt are required to attend this meeting.

Questions concerning the City of Muscatine’s 2023/2024 deer hunting season can be directed to the Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.