MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine has earned the Certificate for Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 25th consecutive year by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).
The award recognizes the comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, prepared by the city's finance department.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
Finance Director Nancy Lueck has been with the finance department since 1977 and has served as its director since 2005.
The CFAR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (CAFR Program) in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.
