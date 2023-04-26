With the Mississippi River continuing to rise, the city of Muscatine has closed several roads and parks.

According to a news release from the city, the first closure went into effect Monday when the Muscatine Department of Public Works closed River Road from Sherman Street to Cannon Avenue. On Tuesday, Riverside Park was closed to all traffic as the river passed 19 feet, with 15 feet being flood stage.

The Running River Trail from Musser Park to the Sherman Street intersection on River Road, which sits on top of the Muscatine Levee, was also closed. Parking will not be permitted on Mississippi Drive from Iowa Avenue to Cedar Street.

“We don’t know what the river will do, but we will be ready to respond as needed to any situation,” Brian Stineman, director of public works, said.

Workers will walk the levee 24 hours a day, looking for trouble spots, Stineman said. The city will start pumping water back over the levee this week, especially in Musser Park, he said.

Through a combined effort with the city, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and downtown businesses, a HESCO barrier will be installed from Iowa to Cedar streets, which is the low point on Mississippi Drive. The westbound lane of Mississippi Drive will be closed to traffic from Cedar to Iowa as a sandbag barrier is installed.

Department of Public Works personnel have been staging for the flood for several weeks and have met with local businesses. Recently, two flood gates were exercised, which also served as training for many city of Muscatine staff who had not been through a flood before.

According to the National Weather Service, the river was at 18.37 feet at 1 p.m. Monday, which is at moderate flood stage. It is expected to rise a foot a day for the next week, with a forecasted crest of over 23 feet between May 3 and May 5. The river is predicted to become a major flood at 20 feet by noon Wednesday. While the current forecast is for the river to level out over the weekend, a higher crest could occur during the first week of May.

The last major flood in Muscatine came in 2019 when the river rose to the third-highest crest at 24.52 feet and lasted 99 days. The record crest was set on July 9, 1993, at 25.61 feet.

Several street closures are planned as needed. Mississippi Drive will be closed from the Mulberry roundabout to Iowa Avenue when water covers the Walnut and Sycamore intersections. Mississippi Drive traffic will be detoured to Fifth Street and to Cypress Street. If waters reach 23 feet 6 inches, Washington Street will be closed and the detour altered.