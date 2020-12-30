City urges residents to park off streets as plows continue to clear roads

Overall Jenison said he thought the first major snow plowing of the season went very well.

“We’ve done this before," he said. "It’s not unusual to have this much snow in one day, but it’s certainly more the exception than it is the rule."

He credited public works and the city’s plowing crews for being well prepared for the weather situation.

“They’ve been prepping for this for most of the month of December, and I know they were meeting yesterday morning to lay out plans, and so far everything has went according to that plan,” he said.

To assist with further clearing efforts, MuscaBus has also temporarily switched to using its snow routes until further notice. More information as well as a map of all snow routes can be found on the city of Muscatine website.

While there was no official snow emergency declaration, the city asks residents to not park on the street.

If residents need to park on the street because they have no other options, they should follow the alternate parking protocols. This means residents should only park on the even-numbered side of their street on even-numbered days, and the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days.