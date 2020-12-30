City urges residents to park off streets as plows continue to clear roads

MUSCATINE — While not quite a winter wonderland, Muscatine still experienced its first big snow of the season Tuesday.
The snow started falling in the early afternoon, with sleet and rain coming after, leaving residents to wake up to layers of ice and snow on Wednesday morning.
At 10:30 p.m., the National Weather Service reported the preliminary snowfalls for Muscatine on Tuesday night were 5.6 to 5.8 inches with an estimated two-tenths of an inch of ice. While other areas in Eastern Iowa saw more snow, many Muscatine residents and drivers were still affected.
On Tuesday afternoon, residents were asked to steer clear of the intersections of 5th Street and Park Avenue and 5th and Cypress streets, which were blocked because several cars were stuck after attempting to drive uphill. The Muscatine Police Department was not able to comment and the cars were eventually freed with no major injuries reported.
“The crews are still out working,” communication manager Kevin Jenison said Wednesday morning. “They got the primary roads cleaned off pretty well, and they’ll be starting to move into more of the residential areas later today.”
The winter weather didn’t cause any delays Wednesday morning as far as most businesses were concerned.
“Fortunately we don’t have school right now, so that was kind of a blessing,” Jenison said, referring to classes currently on their winter break. “We didn’t have to worry about that.”
Overall Jenison said he thought the first major snow plowing of the season went very well.
“We’ve done this before," he said. "It’s not unusual to have this much snow in one day, but it’s certainly more the exception than it is the rule."
He credited public works and the city’s plowing crews for being well prepared for the weather situation.
“They’ve been prepping for this for most of the month of December, and I know they were meeting yesterday morning to lay out plans, and so far everything has went according to that plan,” he said.
To assist with further clearing efforts, MuscaBus has also temporarily switched to using its snow routes until further notice. More information as well as a map of all snow routes can be found on the city of Muscatine website.
While there was no official snow emergency declaration, the city asks residents to not park on the street.
If residents need to park on the street because they have no other options, they should follow the alternate parking protocols. This means residents should only park on the even-numbered side of their street on even-numbered days, and the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days.
“This is especially helpful in the residential areas, since the streets are a bit narrower,” Jenison said.
He also encouraged residents to be mindful of roads that may not be completely clear yet, and to stay home if possible.
“Just let the street crews do their work,” he said. “If you have to go out, go slow, use caution and remember that the streets are going to be slippery for a while, so give yourself some extra stopping distance.”