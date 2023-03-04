MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council approved an agreement with Pros Consulting for a market analysis, operation plan and design recommendations for a proposed riverfront amphitheater.

During its regular meeting Thursday, the council unanimously approved moving ahead with the $26,600 plan that would put a city amphitheater on the banks of the Mississippi. There was no discussion. The city staff and planning committee had been working with RDG Planning and Design to design the structure. As part of the fundraising for the project, donors have requested a market analysis to determine the service area of the amphitheater. Pros was recommended because the city has worked with the firm on similar projects in the past.

The cost of the project will be reimbursed by Keep Muscatine Beautiful, which is spearheading the project.

The amphitheater, called “The Wave,” will be a multipurpose entertainment and recreational venue designed to service both small celebrations and large community events. The facility will serve as a destination for a host of community events, including concerts, outdoor movies, festivals, theatrical performances and community celebrations with a stage built to accommodate up to 60 musicians and lawn seating for up to 4,500 people.

“Once built, the Riverside Park amphitheater will add to our quality of life by helping us grow our music and culture community,” Mayor Brad Bark said in a previous interview.

A 1997 Consensus Plan Mississippi Riverfront Study was conducted through a series of stakeholder meetings with entertainment facilities identified as a key goal in developing a strong link between the riverfront and downtown areas. The goal was included in the 2012 City Comprehensive Plan, the 2017 Riverside Park Master Plan and was included by the City Council during its December 2021 goal-setting session.

The City Council solicited proposals for the development of a conceptual design for the amphitheater in early 2021. The contract was awarded to RDG Planning and Design in July 2021 to develop a design for the facility. Following approval of the contract, city staff assembled a committee that met with the consultant over six months to develop the theater design. Completed designs were presented to the City Council during the Jan. 13, 2022, meeting.

Bark also proclaimed April 28 as Arbor Day in Muscatine.

It was also announced the city received updated valuation information and a special meeting is being scheduled at 4:30 p.m. March 9 to complete budget deliberations. That meeting won’t be televised. Council is expected to deliberate on a property tax rate at that time.

