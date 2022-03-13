CJ approves new recycling contractor

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction will deal with a new recycling contractor, just one month after agreeing to a three-year contract extension with its previous contractor.

Mayor Mark Huston reported Wednesday, shortly after the City Council met, that Lynn Whaley, owner of WEMIGA Waste, Mount Pleasant, had met with the council and reported purchasing Adams Sanitation, Morning Sun.

“We agreed to go with him on the recycling at the same exact same thing we were doing with Adams,” Huston reported.

He said the three-year contract with Adams that WEMIGA would now operate under had included a 70 cents per month increase in the recycling fee each metered water user pays in the city.

With the increase, the monthly fee is now $7.40.

In other action, the City Council tabled action on reviewing squad truck bids for the city police department. Huston said the bids would be reviewed at the next meeting, which is also when the council will act on its Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Huston indicated city officials felt the budget should be finalized before any spending is authorized through it.

Willy Wever, chair for the city-operated Louisa County Ambulance Service, met with the council and provided an update on how the service was working three months after being transferred to city ownership.

Huston said Wever had indicated the transition was a work in progress, especially in dealing with financial information.

Wever also reported that Tim Wink had been added to the ambulance board to replace Linda Verink, who retired about the same time the city assumed the service.

