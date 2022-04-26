CLARK: Appeal to all Iowans

I met Russian-American dual-citizen Andre Kamenshikov, representative of Nonviolence International (NI), at a 1992 peace conference in Iowa hosted by my employer, the Muscatine-based Stanley Foundation.

In August 1994 I traveled throughout Russia’s Stavropol krai as member of an Iowa Sister States delegation and then stayed on and joined Andre in a “war prevention” visit to the border region of nearby Chechnya. We’ve kept in touch over the years as he did “civil society” human-rights activism throughout the former U.S.S.R. punctuated by trips here and elsewhere on behalf of NI and the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict.

Andre has resided in Kyiv for the past six years since Moscow-based operations became impossible due to the banning of “foreign agents” as his work was branded. He last came here in 2018 when he served as interpreter for a visiting delegation from Muscatine’s Ukrainian sister city Drohobych.

A few days ago he wrote: “While in the past I made numerous visits to areas suffering from conflict and war, this winter war decided to pay a return visit to the city where I live. Personally I've been lucky to live in one of the city suburbs least affected by the conflict.” I’ve known and admired and trusted this professional peacebuilder for three decades. Now I commend to you his appeal to all Iowans.

Daniel G. Clark, Muscatine

Two months ago, on February 24, I woke up at 5 a.m. to the sounds of explosions and realized that I woke up to a new reality, at least a new reality for Europe. Not the war as such; wars, unfortunately, have happened many times before, and I have been to some. But for one country to openly attack a neighbor with its full arsenal of modern weapons (except for weapons of mass destruction, so far) without any reason whatsoever — this is something the European continent has not witnessed for nearly 80 years. Now in a matter of weeks, I fear, maybe a month or so, not just Europe but the whole world may awaken to a new reality, the reality of nuclear war.

The Russian side is failing. The Ukrainian side, with western support, is heading toward a military victory. I was confident this would happen, based on my previous experiences in former-Soviet conflict zones.

The near future worries me deeply. It is not unimaginable that, facing the prospect of military defeat that will inevitably put in jeopardy his political regime, the Russian dictator will turn to his only remaining “trump card” — weapons of mass destruction, most likely tactical nuclear weapons.

While all-out nuclear holocaust is unlikely soon (dictators and those around them prefer to live, after all), the use of tactical nukes on non-NATO soil is something Kremlin planners do contemplate. From their perspective this may help them reach two objectives: 1) avoid a complete military disaster in the field; 2) demonstrate to the world that they are insane enough to carry out whatever threats they make.

If it does happen, our entire world will have entered a new, uncharted territory where nuclear weapons can be used on the battlefield. No one can predict the future limits of our new reality once nukes have been used and will likely be used again. It’s hardly necessary to point out that such a turn of events would lead to immense loss of life and human suffering.

We must apply all possible means to avoid that disaster. However insignificant our actions may appear, even with a microscopic chance of success, we must all do whatever we can.

If there is any person in the world today whose advice the dictator may find difficult to ignore, it is his Chinese friend Xi Jinping. There is a still a reasonable chance that friendly advice not to cross a particular red line, when it comes from the leader of China, may become a decisive factor influencing Putin’s decision.

The current U.S.-China relationship is far from ideal, but the goal of preventing the war in Ukraine from going nuclear is worth putting aside disagreements. For U.S. officials who deal with Chinese counterparts on a vast web of complex, sensitive, and entangled matters concerning human rights, coronavirus, trade, sanctions, and so on, it is understandably difficult to swiftly change priorities.

However, the world knows about President Xi’s special fondness for Iowa. Therefore, I conclude that a letter from a group of friends, including Iowa people who happen to personally know Xi, could be useful at this moment. After all, for Mr. Xi Jinping to perform a key role in preventing a nuclear disaster would be important for in his international standing and benefit future relationships.

I am not sure what would be the best practical way to move forward. Perhaps a letter to Xi may be combined with a letter to U.S. leaders to prioritize this particular matter in relationships with China at the current moment, to put it above all others.

What I do know is that time is critical. It is time for everyone to think about what can be done to avoid an unthinkable outcome.

And who knows, it just may be that the lovely town of Muscatine on the banks of the Mississippi will employ its unique and important links and help avert disaster.

Andre Kamenshikov, Kyiv, Ukraine

