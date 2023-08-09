Viewing the “Oppenheimer” movie last week took me back to my arrival in Muscatine.

I was 31 years old when I accepted a position at the Stanley Foundation. I was deeply involved in the nuclear-disarmament movement, and preventing nuclear war was central to their work.

I had recently arranged charter buses taking Iowans to a huge demonstration in New York City.

“On June 12, 1982, the largest peace rally in U.S. history was held concurrently with the Second United Nations Special Session on Disarmament, with approximately a million participants.” (Wikipedia)

Muscatine engineer-industrialist C. Maxwell Stanley was an insider at the U.N. confab. His foundation (not the grantmaking type, more like a think tank) had become an important player in international arms control efforts, mainly by hosting off-the-record deliberations among carefully selected experts and policy makers.

I was no insider. Rising tensions between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. made concern about the nuclear arms race everybody’s business.

As sole staff person of a statewide organization representing 10 Christian denominations, it was part of my job to coordinate projects engaging Iowans on nuclear-war topics.

Our Consortium on International Peace and Reconciliation brought together experts and educators and activists at a series of events, notably a multi-day conference on the arms-control treaty known as SALT II. One project took church leaders for a peace dialogue at the headquarters of the Strategic Air Command near Omaha.

Church leaders spoke with one voice to renounce doomsday weapons as sin.

I attended the Washington, D.C., conference that launched the Nuclear Weapons Freeze Campaign, and then I served on its executive committee.

Then Jack Smith invited me to join the Stanley Foundation where he was executive director. (He represented his church denomination on my board.)

The day Mr. Stanley hired me, I said it was a privilege to meet an Iowan who had done so much for peace. He replied that a million people outside the UN probably did more good than all insider conferences combined. We agreed it was all necessary effort.

I never became an insider. For nearly a dozen years I did “outreach,” connecting and collaborating with various other organizations and audiences, throughout the Midwest mostly. I represented our mission of promoting “secure peace with freedom and justice.” Usually that work was about managing conflict and preventing war.

Rebranded as the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, they continue a top priority of “Preventing the Use of Nuclear Weapons.” Their website says: “The use of nuclear weapons—whether through accident, miscalculation, or deliberate act—could cause human harm on an unimaginable scale.”

So, what specifically are they doing these days, I asked. Spokesperson Mark Seaman replied.

“Our current work in the nuclear weapons field focuses on the concept of risk reduction—the actions and agreements between and among countries and nonstate actors aimed at preventing the use of these weapons—and the ways the history of risk reduction success can be made even more durable as new technologies emerge.”

If I still worked there, I would be figuring out how to make those words more understandable.

“At the center of all our work is expanding the scope of stakeholder involvement to allow new solutions to develop and to augment confidence and support in those solutions. To that end, we are playing a key role in fostering intergenerational knowledge transfer between the seasoned nuclear experts of today with the emerging experts of tomorrow through our Nuclear Adventures project. A variety of related first-hand stories can be found at riskreduction.stanleycenter.org.”

Watch “Oppenheimer” first, and maybe watch it again. Then go read some of those Nuclear Adventures and find hope in the practical work of young doomsday preventers.

Experience tells me the role of the Muscatine-based center is more than story-telling. Their staff expertise is extraordinary, and their contacts and credibility amaze me. I say their initiatives should be celebrated.

I understand about insider language and closely held specifics, and I applaud whatever outreach happens.

Intergenerational knowledge transfer. I like that!

Last Saturday I attended an event commemorating the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing. Ten of us met outside the high school for a live-online ceremony with a like number in our Japanese sister city Ichikawamisato. We rang bells and then stood in silence at 8:15 a.m. August 6 Japan time, the moment of the blast that signaled the advent of the so-called Atomic Age. (Today, August 9, is the Nagasaki anniversary.)

One of the speakers, in very clear English, extolled our peace-building tradition of student exchanges begun in 1989—before she was born, she said. Everyone said we need to revive our in-person activities post-pandemic, hoping next year brings back Japanese visitors.

In 1955 “Max” Stanley wrote: “Unless we are willing to accept the chance of nuclear war, we cannot depend upon evolution. … Peace will not evolve in our time. It must be actively waged!”

# # #

Daniel G. Clark is a former Muscatine Journal reporter and student of Iowa history