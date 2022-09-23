 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class of 1972 reunion set Friday

  • Updated
Organizers DeLynn Price-Davis and Michelle Martin-Seaba say the reunion for the Muscatine High School Class of 1972 will be extra special to honor the 50th anniversary. 

MUSCATINE – With the golden anniversary of the graduation of the Muscatine High School Class of 1972 coming up, the organizers for the class reunion have decided to go all out and make the Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 events one to remember.

Organizers DeLynn Price-Davis and Michelle Martin-Seaba explained that Friday’s events will be held at the Riverview Center, 110 Harbor Drive, from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Free Maid-Rites will be provided. Music will be performed by Kim Ingstad, after which karaoke will be provided by DJ Rae Anne. On Saturday, events will be held at the Geneva Country Club. Happy Hour is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. A dinner buffet will be offered, followed by music performed by Gray Wolf Band. A silent auction will be held during the reunion with the proceeds going to local homeless and domestic violence shelters as well as the Muscatine High School Booster Club.

“Right after the 45th reunion we went and scoped out some of the venues,” Martin-Seaba said. “We went right after the last reunion – five years ago – to make sure we could get Geneva before it got booked up.”

In addition to the students of the class, several former teachers and coaches have been invited to the event. Former physics teacher Mark Butterworth, science teacher Ron Reifert, and former band director Larry Kentz have indicated they plan to attend. It is estimated about 170 people will attend.

Both women look back fondly on their time in high school, calling it a “gentler, kinder time” and remembering the end of the Vietnam war and how close the graduating class is.

Classmates wishing to attend can RSVP to Price Davis at (972) 800-9839.

