Classes resume at MCC after threat

MUSCATINE — Students were allowed to return to classes at Muscatine Community College on Thursday morning, but the staff continues to be alert for any problems.

On Thursday afternoon, a Muscatine Police Department squad car sat in the parking lot of the college. The officer also made rounds through the school as part of increased security. An in-school counselor was also available to provide services and support after school was cancelled Wednesday due to an emailed threat to the college. Eastern Iowa Community College, the parent organization of MCC, said it will keep the community informed as updates become available on the EICC website.

“We appreciate the cooperation of our students and staff in their willingness to immediately follow our request to secure the campus,” Johnna Kerres, associate director for marketing and communications, said. “It certainly showed our shared commitment to caring for one another in times of a potential emergency.”

College officials and the police have determined there is no ongoing threat and that it is safe for classes to resume. The investigation into the threat is continuing. Asst. Chief Steve Snider reports the investigators are still doing interviews and follow-up, but have not identified a suspect yet. People with information are asked to contact Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922, Ext. 608 or doconnor@muscatineiowa.gov.

Kerres commented that college leadership has asked reporters not to interview students on campus, saying that it was a stressful situation for the students and that the school hopes to resume operations and get back to normal. She also said very little new information has been released, as the investigation is still ongoing and the college is doing everything it can to assist the investigation.

“I think there is always that human emotion impact when there is any kind of threat to an organization,” she said. “It makes people feel stressed or nervous and you always want to be mindful of that.”

MCC reported receiving an email Wednesday morning that Snider reported had threatened specific college staff members, commenting “it was pretty specific.” According to a press release from Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, immediately upon receiving the email, college leadership notified police and chose to close the campus to ensure the safety of students and employees. Additionally, notifications were sent to all employees and students, as well as website and media posts. Students were asked to leave the campus. Two nearby day cares were also notified of the situation.

With about two weeks until the beginning of finals at the college, Kerres said all operations have resumed. She also said leadership would review the situation and use it to learn any lessons for future events.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation when we decided to close the campus out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s safety,” she said. “We appreciate everyone’s willingness to leave campus and follow those instructions and it just shows how our campus community cares for one another.”