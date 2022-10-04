Cleanup to begin at Greenwood Cemetery

All grave decorations must be removed from Greenwood Cemetery by Oct.15. All remaining grave decorations will be removed and discarded by Cemetery Staff after that date. This includes, but is not limited to, wreaths, silk flowers, grave blankets, wooden crosses, statuary, toys, cobblestones, and potted plants. Undecorated metal shepherd’s hooks, Remembrance Vigil Candles, and Solar Lights will not be removed. New grave decorations may be brought in after November 1, 2022. PLEASE – NO MORE THAN TWO DECORATIONS PER GRAVE. Any questions, please call (563) 263-7051.