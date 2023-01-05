 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Clearing the way

  • Updated
  • 0
snow

Even with only a dusting of snow Wednesday night, city of Muscatine workers were out Thursday morning making sure the streets and sidewalks were passable. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Even with only a dusting of snow Wednesday night, city of Muscatine workers were out Thursday morning making sure the streets and sidewalks were passable. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News