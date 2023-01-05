top story Clearing the way Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 2 min ago 0 Even with only a dusting of snow Wednesday night, city of Muscatine workers were out Thursday morning making sure the streets and sidewalks were passable. DAVID HOTLE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Even with only a dusting of snow Wednesday night, city of Muscatine workers were out Thursday morning making sure the streets and sidewalks were passable. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags City Of Muscatine Snow And Ice Removal Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story