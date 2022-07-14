Clinic changes name; offers same service

MUSCATINE – After 11 years as the owner of Bark Chiropractic and Rehab Clinic, Dr. Brad Bark has announced that he has sold the clinic to associate Ashley Richenberger and the name of the clinic will change to Pearl City Chiropractic.

Bark said the transition is something that had been in the works since January 2021, when he first announced for health reasons he planned to step back from treating patients. Since then he has been elected mayor of Muscatine and got the job of chief executive officer of Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. On Thursday, his first ribbon cutting with the chamber was for the opening of Pearl City Chiropractic.

“It’s really special to me,” Bark said, regarding the ribbon cutting. “It’s going to be great to see everybody and there will be some patients that come by.”

Richenberger was not available Thursday morning for comment.

Bark said surgery had left him unable to practice chiropractic, so it seemed like time to hand the reins of the business over to the next person who would care for the community. He said there will be few changes to the clinic other than the name. Richenberger, along with Dr. Austin Porter and Dr. Josiah Street will continue to serve the area. The location and phone number will also remain the same. Bark said Richenberger had promised him they would continue the same culture that was set in place when the clinic opened and continue the diversified healthcare approach.

May 2, 2011, Bark remembers, the doors of the clinic opened to its first customer. Since then Bark has travelled all over the country to promote the clinic. The clinic started with two chiropractic rooms and a rehab room. Today it boasts nine chiropractic rooms and hosts three chiropractors.

“I am really excited for Dr. Ashley and Dr. Josiah and Dr. Austin for getting to continue the great care they have done in the past,” Bark said. “I am really excited for them and will always support them.”