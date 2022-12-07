Clinic requests patients make appointment

MUSCATINE — With UnityPoint ExpressCare Clinic in Muscatine reporting being full every day, patients are asked to use the clinic’s online reservation system to reserve a spot so practitioners can know patients are on the way.

Dr. Robert Wood said there has been an extremely high demand for urgent care, as respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu are on the rise. He predicts this year the flu will top COVID-19 in numbers of patients. He said that the number of patients who are testing positive for COVID-19 have remained stable but people with influenza strain A are on the rise.

“It’s been busy since July,” Wood said. “It never stops.”

To reserve a spot online, go to: www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/urgent-care.aspx.

The clinic also offers virtual care options for adults in Iowa.

SmartExam and Virtual Urgent Care are offer access to care from the comfort of home. SmartExam is a new option that is one of the first of its kind in Iowa.

MyUnityPoint has virtual care options available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. If you do not have a MyUnityPoint account, go to chart.myunitypoint.org and click on “sign up online” to register. It is available for patients 18 and older in the state of Iowa. People can learn more about our virtual care options by visiting www.unitypoint.org/clinics/virtual-care.aspx.

Patients who schedule ahead of time tend to get in more quickly, Wood noted. He said the clinic still takes walk-in patients, but, depending on the severity of the issue, the patients are scheduled into the first open slot available, which can result in a significant wait.

Wood said over the last month, the clinic has seen “a little bit of everything.” He said influenza has ramped up. Symptoms include aches, pains and fever. He said there have also been plenty of general sour throats and head colds, as well as strep throat.

With the holidays coming up, Wood said it is common for people to continue working no matter how they feel, but if someone feels sick, especially if they have chills and sweats, they need to stay home to avoid infecting others.

He also advised people try treating the illness with ibuprofen or Tylenol. If the symptoms can be made manageable in this way, the symptoms normally will begin going away in a few days. He said if the symptoms persist, an appointment should be made.

Wood also said that the clinic tries to see as many people as possible. “We ask for patience and kindness to our providers and team members at our clinics and hospitals. We know sitting in a lobby isn’t fun, but our providers are doing their best, so you can feel your best,” according to a press release regarding the request for patients to use online scheduling.