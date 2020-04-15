Coed adult sandpit volleyball returns to Weed Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — Back by popular demand this summer is the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department coed adult sandpit volleyball league. A total of 22 teams competed in three divisions during the 2019 season and expectations are that another large number of teams will compete in 2020.

Matches are played Wednesday evenings in the sand of Weed Park Courts located behind the Lagoon just off of the Colorado Street entrance. The season runs from late-May through late-August. Players must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Registration is now open with a $100 team fee. There is an additional fee of $5 per non-resident on the team roster. A completed roster of teammates, registration forms and all fees are due to the Parks and Recreation Department office by the registration deadline at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8.

Registration can also be completed online with a credit card at https://apm.activecommunities.com/muscatine/Home with registration forms and rosters being submitted via email to parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov or by mail to City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street. Participants may also submit their registration form, roster and check payment by mail.

For more information, please contract the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department by phone at 563-263-0241 or by email.

