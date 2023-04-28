COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The second reading of an ordinance amendment that will raise sewer rates in Columbus Junction was passed Wednesday by the City Council, which then also waived the third and final reading.

The council had previously approved the first reading of the amendment at its April 12 meeting. Under the amendment, the new rates will continue to be based on the amount of water used.

Under the new rates the minimum monthly fee for the first 2,000 gallons of water or fewer will be increased to $20. The next 48,000 or fewer per month will be billed at $6.80 per 1,000 gallons. Any usage over 50,000 gallons will cost $1.25 per 1,000 gallons.

The decision to raise the city sewer rates will also boost the monthly payments paid by the cities of Columbus City and Fredonia, which are connected to the Columbus Junction system.

In an update he provided after the meeting, Mayor Mark Huston said those figures still needed to be worked out. Huston said the new rates would go into effect July 1.

City officials had previously reported rates needed to increase to help fund a nearly $1.5 million sewer treatment system upgrade required by the state of Iowa.

Although the city obtained a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant and earmarked $270,000 of its America Rescue Plan (ARP) allocation to the project, the shortfall needed to be covered by a State Revolving Fund loan.

According to Huston, Columbus Junction would need to raise an additional $5,865 each month to cover the annual loan payment. He also calculated the annual cost to the other two cities.

Columbus City’s increased payment will be $1,167 per month and Fredonia’s additional cost will be $993 per month, but Huston said the price per gallon cost for those communities still needed to be determined.

While Columbus City and Fredonia officials will need to determine how to collect the additional cost from its residents, Columbus Junction’s 809 metered properties will see higher monthly sewer bills based on the amount of water used.

Huston also reported the county treasurer’s office had contacted the city to learn if officials had any interest in obtaining the tax certificate for 414 Main St. Huston said the council agreed to seek acquisition of the property, which is owned by Dean Jensen, Letts (dba Jns Properties).

Huston said he would plan to meet with the Board of Supervisors and seek a waiver of the current back taxes.

In final action, Huston said representatives of Kluesner Construction, Farley, met with the council to discuss street repair and paving needs. A company proposal is expected to be presented at the council’s next meeting for possible action,

The council also received an update on the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency from Jeff Vonnahme, city representative to the agency.