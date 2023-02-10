COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Although there were few final decisions made, budgets and spending issues dominated the Columbus Junction City Council meeting on Wednesday.

One subject that was settled, following a public hearing that drew one local resident, was approval of a resolution setting the Fiscal Year 2024 Maximum Property Tax Dollars.

Mayor Mark Huston summarized the notice that showed the city identifying the total tax levy of $559,095, a 19.7% boost over the current certified amount of $467,217.

It would require a tax rate of just over $14.29 per $1,000 taxable valuation to reach those maximum dollars. The current rate is slightly above $11.80 per $1,000 and Huston assured the council and others at the public hearing there was practically no chance the proposed rate would reach the maximum.

He said the maximum numbers had been used to see if the city could cover the costs of the ambulance service the city acquired on Jan. 1, 2022.

“That is why the rate looks so high, trying to figure out if we can handle the ambulance,” he said during the hearing, explaining more information on the service would be provided later in the meeting.

“This is generated income from the property taxes,” Huston reminded the group, before asking for questions.

Local resident Wayne Finke questioned the increase, pointing out that even though the 19.7% increase was unlikely, it still did not compare favorably to Wapello’s proposed 3.7% lower tax levy.

“What are you going to use the money for?” Finke asked.

Huston reminded Finke the city was trying to determine if it could fund the ambulance service if the maximum was levied. He said if the maximum had not been listed, the city would be prevented from going that high when the budget was actually set.

However, he repeated the actual rate would not be that high.

“I am not today, at all, proposing that we cover (the ambulance costs); so if we don’t, then obviously the rates will come back down,” he said.

After further discussion, the council eventually did approve the FY 24 Maximum Property Tax Levy.

During a later discussion, Huston and the council continued the discussion on the city-operated Louisa County Ambulance Service. Huston reported on recent meetings he attended with the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, including one in which the supervisors began discussions on appointments to a Louisa County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) System Advisory Council.

The advisory council will develop a tax assessment question for a planned referendum this fall. If 60% of those voting approve the tax, the revenue would be used to fund ambulance services in the county.

Huston said he had offered to serve on the advisory council; and has also recommended LCAS Director Jim Ingham be appointed.

He said additional meetings are expected.

Huston also asked for guidance on possibly increasing the city’s sewer rates and city participation in a proposed school resource officer in the Columbus School District.

Officials agreed until the ambulance situation was settled, it would be difficult to determine how the city could participate in the chool resource officer.

No decision was made on sewer rates, which would also affect Fredonia and Columbus City, since those cities are connected to the Columbus Junction system.

The council approved a $266,968 second payment to Spectra Build for sewage treatment system improvements, which has triggered the rate increase.

Local resident Gloria Newell also met with the council to thank it for the renovation work recently completed on the former community building.