Columbus board supports SRO establishment

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus School District wants to join two other school districts in Louisa County and establish a school resource officer (SRO) position, Columbus Superintendent Jeff Maeder told the Columbus Junction City Council during the council’s regular meeting Wednesday.

Maeder said a partnership of the city, school and, hopefully, Louisa County would be critical in a Columbus SRO being established.

He said both the Wapello and the Louisa-Muscatine school districts had current SROs and reports from those districts indicated the officers had been well-received.

“I’ve heard really good things,” he told the council.

Maeder said any effort to establish a Columbus SRO was not intended to diminish the assistance and help the Columbus Police Department has provided.

However, he said those officers cannot be on the school grounds as much as a resident SRO. Wapello SRO Kody Aplara and L-M SRO Greg Torres, both employed by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and who work as SROs under agreements between the schools and the county, agreed.

Aplara outlined a typical day for him, which included meeting buses and students at the start of the school day, visiting classrooms and generally interacting with students throughout the day.

He said those interactions were a key part of developing good relationships with students, which he hoped would last as the students became adults.

Aplara also said he was establishing a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program for fifth-graders in the district, holding Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate (ALICE) training for the staff and working on other programs and presentations.

Torres, who worked for the Columbus Junction Police Department before accepting a county position, agreed his duties were similar to Aplara. However, since the L-M position was more recent, he had not had the time yet to develop as many programs, he told the council.

Financing the proposed Columbus SRO position would be one of the major issues, nearly all the officials at the meeting agreed.

Louisa County Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt acknowledged the position would likely cost between $105,000 to $110,000 annually, and he said a five- to seven-year agreement was needed to aid in the search for eligible applicants.

He also suggested there could be up to that amount in initial costs to cover law enforcement certification training, vehicle and related equipment, office equipment and other expenses.

Although the SRO would normally be at the school, in the summer or during periods there was no school, the officer would assume normal patrol duties in the county, Marquardt said.

He also pointed out the SRO would be on duty in Columbus Junction 40 hours a week and would respond to critical emergency calls.

He suggested the school would be responsible for approximately $75,000 of the annual cost the city would pick up $20,000 and, if approved by the supervisors, the county would cover the remaining cost.

City officials were supportive and approved a motion to continue investigating the proposal. Marquardt said if all the parties agreed, he felt an SRO could be in the Columbus school by August.

In other action, the council:

Approved an alarm upgrade in City Hall and the water treatment plant that will increase the annual monitoring program to $2,302. Under the current plant the annual cost is $1,686.

Reappointed Mayor Mark Huston to the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission Board of Directors.