Columbus Community Childcare Center fate uncertain

WAPELLO — After nearly 25 years of operation, a licensed child care center in Columbus Junction could face closure, depending on the outcome of meetings later this month, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors was told Tuesday.

According to previous discussions and reports, the Columbus Community Childcare Center was originally established in 2000 when the Bob and Marilyn Schlutz Foundation of rural Columbus Junction built the $350,000 facility.

However, over the last few years, the center has struggled with a reduced enrollment, inability to attract staff and funding. Earlier this year, the center’s board subcontracted the operation over to 4Cs of Johnson County, an Iowa City-based child advocacy organization.

Missie Forbes, the executive director for the Iowa City group, met with the supervisors last July to review the situation and also notified them of the possible need for future funding support.

Forbes met again with the board Tuesday and renewed that request.

“My initial intention was to come here and ask you guys for around one hundred twenty-five thousand dollars to support the center,” she said, explaining the funding would go to hiring either an assistant or a center director in a competitive way.

Forbes suggested the county’s distribution of America Rescue Plan revenue could be tapped for the expense. She said the person hired would be quickly tasked with recruiting staff for the facility.

“We just can’t keep staff,” she told the board, referring to a problem she had raised even before mentioning the funding proposal.

According to Forbes, the limited pool of workers in the area is causing strong competition among potential employers.

She said even if a worker begins at the center, they often are not staying. She said one center worker had stayed on the job for two days before leaving for a job at the nearby Tyson Foods plant and twice as much pay.

Currently the center is closing at 3 p.m. on the days it is open; and its enrollment has dropped from 42, when 4Cs assumed its operation, to possibly 35. It is licensed to handle 101 children.

Forbes said two things now needed to occur before it would be clear if the center can stay open. She said the first would be a strong demonstration of community support and commitment to the center; followed by an infusion of cash.

Although discussions have been ongoing, Forbes said 4Cs officials would be meeting Wednesday with the center’s current board to gauge the level of the community commitment. She suggested those discussions could eventually reach the point where 4Cs would turn the operation back over to the center board, which would then have to decide on possibly closing the facility.

The supervisors acknowledged the problem, although they stopped short of promising any immediate financial help.

Supervisor chair Brad Quigley suggested seeking a long-term solution and said the state needed to provide guidance and assistance. He said affordable daycare was a necessity to keep people in the workforce and a long-term solution seemed possible using funds currently available through Iowa Workforce Development.

Forbes said a general community meeting will likely be held later in the month and Quigley said he would try to attend it and the meeting on Wednesday.

In other action, the board:

• Approved a resolution authorizing the sale of an undeveloped parcel of the Hoover Nature Trail to Black’s Bluff;

• Approved a $3,000 interfund transfer from Public Health Insurance to the Flex Account;

• Approved $210,056 in claims.