COLUMBUS JUNCTION — An agreement with Louisa County, which will lead to a Columbus School District School Resource Officer (SRO) position being established in the school district, was unanimously approved by the Columbus School Board during its March 27 regular meeting.

The decision caps a drive that started last November, following a break-in at the school; and a later confrontation on the school campus involving former students.

Following those incidents, parents and staff called for the creation of an SRO position at the board’s Nov. 28 meeting. SRO positions already had been established through the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at both the Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine school districts.

The agreement between the Columbus School District and Louisa County will be similar to the agreements for those two districts, according to previous discussions.

The only change the Columbus School Board made to the initial proposal was to substitute “superintendent or designee” in place of “principal” in one article of the agreement.

The five-year agreement calls for the school district to cover 75% of the costs, with the county picking up 25%. The city of Columbus Junction had previously approved a separate 28E agreement on the position. Under that agreement with Louisa County, the city will pay the county a minimum of $55,000 over the next five years.

Depending on when the position can be filled and the amount of training the officer will require, officials have indicated the SRO could begin as soon as school begins in August or as late as January.

District adds staff

Several new hires were approved by the board during the meeting.

These included Ashlynne Carrington, junior high ELA (English Language Arts) teacher; Deena Christy, elementary special education associate; and Tanner Travis, at-risk liaison.

The board also approved hiring Dr. Michael Volk as the district’s shared superintendent with Winfield-Mount Union (WMU). Under the sharing agreement, Columbus will receive 60% of his time, and 40% of his time will be spent on WMU.

The same percentages will apply to Volk’s $140,000 annual salary. He also received a $5,000 relocation bonus.

Other action

The board also:

Approved a 28E shared personnel agreement with the Louisa-Muscatine School District and Eastern Iowa Community College/Muscatine Community College for a college and career counselor for the 2023-2024 school year.

Approved a transfer of pop fund money to bring the balance of the junior class fund for Prom up to $2,000.

Approved the Wildcat Learning Lab Site Coordinator position.

Approved amending the soccer sharing agreement with WMU to specify if fewer than five WMU students participate, 10% of transportation costs will be reimbursed to Columbus.

Agreed to purchase new Spanish curriculum.

Approved publishing the district’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget and agreed to hold a public hearing on April 24. The final budget proposal will be presented at the board’s April 24 meeting.

Approved a budget guarantee resolution at its March 27 meeting. Under the resolution, the school district will levy property taxes for the 2023-24 fiscal year for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under Iowa Code 257.14.

That law allows qualifying school districts with declining enrollments to spend 101% of their previous year’s budget. However, no additional state aid is provided, and the district must cover that expense through local property taxes.