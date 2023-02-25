For several months, Columbus Junction city officials have stressed they want to see a school resource officer in the Columbus School District. During the city council’s meeting on Wednesday, a financial commitment to that support was finally approved.

After more than 30 minutes of discussion, the council agreed to donate $15,000 toward the position in year one, with $10,000 each following year for the next four years.

City officials emphasized the donation would be a minimum pledge; and told school officials and county law enforcement officers who attended the meeting that an increased donation could be available in the future.

However, other existing or potential expenses prevented the city from committing more funds now, officials said.

During earlier discussions, the initial estimated annual cost for the position had been tagged at between $105,000 to $110,000, with an additional $90,000 possibly in startup costs.

Under a proposed 28E agreement developed by Louisa County Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt, the school district will be responsible for 75 percent of the cost, with Louisa County, through the sheriff’s department, providing the additional 25 percent.

The city’s contribution will go to the county.

An earlier 28E agreement had identified the cost being split three ways, with the school covering 75 percent; the city, 20 percent; and the county, 5 percent. City officials had rejected that split, suggesting the county and the city percentages needed to be switched.

Mayor Mark Huston later said a flat contribution from the city should be identified, since that would remove the city from future budget decisions and other actions, which the percentage splits would not.

That was the method adopted by the council on Wednesday, although some of the discussion it took to reach that point was sometimes sharp.

“We need to know what you want,” Marquardt said at one point in the meeting as frustration over the issue appeared to build.

Huston returned to his original point to keep the city out of the position’s management.

“You don’t want us in the middle,” he said.

Other city officials pointed to other expenses, such as the city ambulance service, as a key reason for the city’s reluctance to increase its immediate financial support.

“We want to help,” council member Darin Mapel said.

Columbus School Board President Andy White said he understood the problem the city was facing with its finances.

“I get it. You guys have bigger fish to fry,” he said.

Columbus Superintendent Jeff Maeder agreed.

“You would pay more if you could,” he said.

Louisa County Supervisor Shawn Maine, who was serving as mayor of Wapello when the school and the city joined forces to create the county’s first school resource officer position, said cooperation was the key to solving the issue.

“People need to work together,” he said, adding the benefits of having the Wapello school resource officer were obvious; and if Columbus Junction officials could see those results, they would not be “nickel and diming” the proposal.

With the apparent settlement, officials indicated the door was open to possibly having the position filled for the next school year.

In other action, the council:

• Held a public hearing to discuss the status of the city’s continuing water treatment improvement project;

• Approved a 2023 Summer Rec. contract with the Louisa County Conservation Board;

• Approved a March 4 parade for St. David’s Day.