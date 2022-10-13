Columbus Junction alley reported in disrepair

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - A Columbus Junction couple told the city council on Wednesday the alley behind their house is so rough their trash collection service has refused to drive down it.

Lonnie and Cheryl Harless, 437 Second Street, told the council they now had to put their trash on Second Street and asked city officials what they planned to do about the situation.

They also wondered what they should do for the upcoming citywide cleanup on Oct. 28.

Mayor Mark Huston said he had not been down the alley, but assured the couple their concerns would be investigated.

“We’ll take a look at it,” he said.

The Harlesses also said they were concerned over a lack of enforcement involving a parked motorcycle at a neighbor’s house they said was abandoned. They indicated the motorcycle did not have a valid license plate and had been parked on a sidewalk for an extended time.

Huston repeated his earlier assurance, prompting another response from Cheryl Harless.

“Okay, we expect to hear something,” she said as they left the council chambers.

In other action, council members and city staff discussed whether the city should move forward with repair work on some city streets, even though some of the streets are expected to be part of a state detour next year.

According to previous discussions, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is planning to conduct widening and other improvements on Iowa Highway 92; and has discussed with local officials the need to detour traffic.

Although public works staffer Todd Salazar said he did not think the DOT had finalized its detour route, some of the streets mentioned earlier included Colton, Gamble, 2nd and Main streets.

Some of those streets are on the city’s list for repairs, but Salazar wondered if that work should wait until the state is finished with the detour.

He pointed out state officials had acknowledged their agency would repair any damage caused by the detour. Salazar also said he and Louisa Development Group Executive Director Cole Smith had submitted a grant application to obtain street repair funds through the Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) program.

However, if STBG funds are awarded, they would not be available until 2027, Salazar explained.

The council did not take any action, but did ask Salazar to develop cost estimates for milling and re-asphalting some of the streets.

Huston also reported park board members Bev Nielsen and Twyla Peters had both submitted their resignations. He said both had been outstanding park board members that had been heavily involved in efforts to recognize the Swinging Bridge and develop new park areas.

He also praised the community effort for the recently completed Columbus Day and Bridging events, suggesting they were one of the better celebrations the city has held.

Huston also pointed out the contractor was making good progress with repair work on the Columbus Community Museum.

In final action, the council passed the first reading of an amendment to the city’s truck parking ordinance. Under the amendment, which must still pass two readings, truck parking would be limited to 10 minutes on either side of Colonel Drive from East Access to Highway 70 Bypass.