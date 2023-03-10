COLUMBUS JUNCTION - Columbus Junction’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget was approved by the city council on Wednesday, following a public hearing that drew no comments.

Later in the meeting, Mayor Mark Huston reviewed the budget with the council. He pointed out the proposal included total expenditures and transfers out of $2,567,898 and anticipated total revenue and other sources of $2,617,413.

The $49,515 surplus will mean the budget’s beginning balance of $488,230 on July 1, 2023 is projected to grow to a $537,745 Ending Balance on June 30, 2024.

The property tax levy for the new budget is expected to be slightly over $12.68 per $1,000 taxable valuation, about 42 cents higher than the current levy of just over $12.26.

Key points covered by Huston in his review to the council included the need to increase sewer rates. In addition to serving the residents of Columbus Junction, the system also extends to Fredonia and Columbus City.

According to a budget summary Huston incorporated into his review, Columbus Junction will need to generate an additional $5,800 per month in fees; Columbus City, $1,200 per month; and Fredonia, $1,000 per month.

Any rate increases local residents face will be determined by the individual city councils later.

Huston said the sewer increases are due to required waste water improvements Columbus Junction is conducting at its sewage treatment lagoon site.

Garbage/recycling fees will also likely need to be increased under the new budget, Huston reported to the council.

The city currently charges residents $22.75 a month, but pays out $23.40 per month – a 65¢ loss for each collection site, a total of $379 per month. Any increase in the actual solid waste collection fee paid by city residents will need council action.

Huston also reported the city-operated Louisa County Ambulance Service would receive $20,000 in funding support in the new budget. He said current projections indicate the ambulance could lose nearly $88,000 next year, but city officials were hoping Louisa County would provide additional support above the $42,864 current subsidy.

The largest General Fund spending in the budget will be for police, $325,246; followed by the library, $149,081; city hall, $144,530; community development, $30,000; and ambulance, $20,000.

In other action, police chief Donnie Orr, Huston and councilmember Hal Prior updated the council on a recent joint meeting of Columbus Junction, Columbus School District and Louisa County officials to discuss establishing a school resource officer in the Columbus School District.

Orr said he felt the three groups had gotten on the same page and is appeared the position would now be created through a pair of five-year 28E agreements.

Huston agreed and pointed out the city’s agreement would be with Louisa County and mean the county would be in complete control of the position. He indicated the city’s contribution would be paid to the county.

During an earlier meeting, the city had agreed to provide a minimum of $55,000 over the next five years.

Louisa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Coordinator Brian Hall also met with the council. He explained his efforts to begin planning to update the Louisa County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. He will return to the council on its last meeting of each month to work on the plan with the council.

He also reported a Louisa Emergency Preparedness Committee meeting would be held April 20. It will include a presentation by a hazardous materials expert with Canadian Pacific Railroad.