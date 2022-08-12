Columbus Junction hires Iowa River Sanitation for trash collection

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - Some familiar faces will remain, but a new business will be collecting trash in Columbus Junction, the city council learned Wednesday.

The council agreed to accept a new contract with Iowa River Sanitation, Columbus Junction, after learning the company had recently purchased Rueckert Sanitation, Columbus Junction.

Rueckert Sanitation was a family-operated business that had provided collection service in the community for over 50 years. Company president Tammy Virzi reminded the council its contract with the city had been renewed in 2020 and extended to October 2023.

Meanwhile, Iowa River Sanitation LLC was just recently formed, according to online records with the Iowa Secretary of State. Company representative Jose Leyva said no change in the current charges or fees was expected; and if they were, city residents might get a surprise.

“If anything, we’ll lower (them),” Leyva said, adding he expected the current collection crew to remain with the new company.

In other action, the council questioned the current status of roof repairs on the Columbus Community Heritage Center Museum.

“I haven’t seen any movement,” council member Darin Mapel said.

Other officials also reported concerns over the recent lack of progress.

Mayor Mark Huston suggested the contractor might be conducting some repairs in a shop.

“Let me do some checking,” he told the council.

Council member Josh Buckman also suggested the city investigate trimming trees on some city streets after reporting his semi-truck frequently hits tree branches on some streets.

Huston said some trimming was expected to be done next week.

Huston also reported good news relating to the city’s ambulance service’s accounts receivables.

Earlier this summer the council had reviewed the service’s financial statement, which showed nearly $109,500 in accounts receivables – mostly because the service had been unable to resolve billing issues with Medicare and other insurance providers.

Huston and council member Hal Prior, who both serve as city representatives on the ambulance service board, said Wednesday it appeared the billing issues had been resolved.

“It sounds like we’ve made progress,” Huston said.

Prior agreed.

“Medicare is kind of opened … its pipeline,” he said, before quickly adding a caution.

“It’s progress, but it may be a month yet,” he said before the city would see more of its accounts receivables covered.

The city also got good news on the recent sale of an ambulance unit the city had decided to sell. The online sale brought in $10,600 for the unit, although officials said a portion of that would be taken by the selling company.