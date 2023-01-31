Columbus Junction mulls ambulance future

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — There have been discouraging results to a Columbus Junction effort to learn if enough revenue could be generated through the city’s property tax levels to help fund its local ambulance service, Mayor Mark Huston told the City Council on Wednesday.

Huston presented the council with the city’s proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 maximum property tax levy notice and explained that even if the city assessed the maximum levies it could, it would only raise an additional $91,878 in revenue compared with this year’s $467,217 amount.

If the city was to maximize its levies, the property tax rate would climb from the current rate of slightly above $11.80 per $1,000 taxable valuation to almost $14.30 per $1,000.

The issue has become critical for the community because the city began operating the Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS) on Jan. 1, 2022; and Huston told the council the service has been losing around $10,000 a month since then.

According to a profit-loss statement Huston and council member Hal Prior presented to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the year-to-date cash balance deficit for the LCAS is almost $168,314. A previous $150,000 loan from the county is apparently also not reflected in that statement.

Although Huston said that even maximizing the city’s levies would not fill all the holes created by the ambulance service, he indicated that level still needed to be presented in a Feb. 8 public hearing.

“I’m not saying we’re going to do it,” he told the council, suggesting the effort was an exercise to see how the maximum amount would impact the city’s financial situation.

City Clerk Julie Heindel agreed that identifying the maximum property tax did not mean that would be what the council eventually finalizes.

Compounding the issue is a request from Columbus School District and Louisa County Sheriff’s Office officials for the city to participate in creating a school resource officer (SRO) position at the school

Huston said early drafts of an agreement for that proposal had the city paying as much as 20% of that position’s costs, which officials have said could be between $105,000 and $110,000 annually. Startup costs could add another nearly $90,000 in the first year.

Meetings on the SRO proposal have been held, but Huston told the council the city had to resolve its ambulance issue before moving forward on the SRO position.

In other action during the council meeting Wednesday, the council approved a change-order for additional work at the heritage museum/old library building.

The $3,200 addition to the city’s contract with MMI, Iowa City, will cover repair of deteriorating mortar on the brick building. Huston said other repairs suggested by the contractor could be done by city staff or other contractors.

In a related discussion, Huston said a furnace needed to be replaced in the building, but because of a donation from Doug Carey, the city needed to pay only $900 of the cost.

Huston also reported he and other city officials would meet Thursday with Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) officials to discuss the upcoming Highway 92 widening project west of Columbus Junction.

The DOT is planning to detour some traffic through Columbus City and Columbus Junction as part of the project, but Huston indicated city officials have not been fully advised on the detour route or other project details.