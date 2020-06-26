Columbus Junction Secondary School will have their graduation this Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — After a delay of over a month, Columbus Junction is one of the first school districts in the area to have its 2020 graduation ceremony.

This Sunday, June 28, at 6 p.m., Columbus Secondary School will hold its 2020 Graduation commencement ceremony on the school's football field. While tickets — which were given out by the seniors — are required, those without tickets can still sit in the visitors bleachers while those with tickets will sit in the home bleachers.

Restrooms will be open with hand sanitizer available, however the school asks that ticketed guests remain seated once they find their assigned spot and that they follow social distancing guidelines.

Residents are also invited to watch the ceremony online through the Columbus Facebook page, which will be streaming the event live. For those who do attend in person, the school asks that guests respect everyone's right to social distance as well as those who wish to wear a mask, though wearing masks is not mandatory.