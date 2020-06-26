Columbus Junction Secondary School will have their graduation this Sunday

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — After a delay of over a month, Columbus Junction is one of the first school districts in the area to have its 2020 graduation ceremony.
This Sunday, June 28, at 6 p.m., Columbus Secondary School will hold its 2020 Graduation commencement ceremony on the school's football field. While tickets — which were given out by the seniors — are required, those without tickets can still sit in the visitors bleachers while those with tickets will sit in the home bleachers.
Restrooms will be open with hand sanitizer available, however the school asks that ticketed guests remain seated once they find their assigned spot and that they follow social distancing guidelines.
Residents are also invited to watch the ceremony online through the Columbus Facebook page, which will be streaming the event live. For those who do attend in person, the school asks that guests respect everyone's right to social distance as well as those who wish to wear a mask, though wearing masks is not mandatory.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, some traditional aspects of the graduation ceremony have been altered slightly. Instead of the usual handshake, the school board member who hands the graduating student their diploma will instead turn their tassel. This gesture will signify to the student that they have earned their degree and are moving onto the next stage of their life.
In addition, instead of seniors going into the crowd to give a flower to their family member, there will instead be an announcement that will release parents before everyone else, allowing them to meet their graduate at the stage.
At the end of the ceremony, graduates will walk around the football field track, allowing those in the visitors bleachers to see them. Following that, there will be a parade with each graduate having their name announced as they pass through downtown. Everyone is invited to attend the parade whether or not they had a ticket to the graduation ceremony. The parade will start at the Roundy Elementary parking lot and finish at the Legion.
While the ceremony may look and feel a bit different this year, the staff at Columbus Secondary School and the Columbus Junction School District are still hoping that this slightly-altered graduation will still provide a happy and memorable moment for all of their 2020 graduating students and their families as they celebrate their accomplishments.
