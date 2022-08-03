Columbus Junction to review fuel surcharge

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — There was no decision Monday by the Columbus Junction City Council on a proposed fuel surcharge for the city’s recycling fee.

According to city clerk Julie Heindel, the issue was tabled and two council members were appointed to review the proposal and return with a recommendation.

The surcharge request was presented to the council at its July 13 meeting by WEMIGA Waste owner Lynn Whaley.

Whaley had told the council at that meeting the high price of fuel was making it difficult for him to operate the recycling service. He said the city of Washington had earlier agreed to a 3% surcharge.

Both Mayor Mark Huston and council member Josh Buckman had pointed out fuel surcharges were becoming more common in the trucking industry.

However, Whaley acknowledged his three-year contract, which had been approved in March after his company bought out the previous recycling contractor, Adams Sanitation, did not include a fuel surcharge provision.

Despite that, city officials had initially suggested a possible 5% surcharge, which according to Huston, would have added about 25 cents to the current $7.40 monthly bill that is charged to around 600 residences in the city.

Whaley had said he could provide Columbus Junction with a copy of the agreement he had signed with the city of Washington. That agreement had included an addendum with a fuel price table that went to $7.50 per gallon, with the surcharge fee also listed.

Heindel did not indicate when the committee was expected to report back to the council.

In other action, the council met with Missie Forbes, representative of 4C’s of Johnson County, which has been serving as a subcontractor for the day care since July 1.

According to Heindel, Forbes or other representatives plan to attend future meetings of the council and stressed they were aware of the importance of keeping the day care operating.

The council also appointed Susan Pretz to fill an open seat on the library board.

It also approved a recommendation from the Louisa County Ambulance Board to provide ambulance director Jim Ingham with a $1,180 salary increase following his one-year anniversary review. He was eligible for a $2,000 increase.