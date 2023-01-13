Columbus may see $8 fee increase

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - Columbus Junction, Fredonia and Columbus City sewer users may see an $8 per month per hookup increase in their sewer rates to help pay for ongoing sewer improvements in Columbus Junction, Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston told the city council Wednesday.

Columbus City and Fredonia are connected to the Columbus Junction wastewater treatment system, which is currently undergoing upgrades required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Huston said he and public works staffer Todd Salazar visited with the Fredonia City Council on Jan. 9 and discussed the rate increase along with other topics.

Huston said he informed the Fredonia officials their city’s monthly sewer rate would need to be increased $1000. Since Fredonia does not have water meters for each user, Huston said the city charges each sewer hookup a monthly fee.

With the additional cost, he estimated each user would see an $8 per month increase in their sewer bill. He was unsure how the increase would affect users in Columbus Junction and Columbus City, but estimated the same relative increase in those communities.

Huston pointed out the Columbus City and Fredonia rates had not been raised in over 20 years, which should mean the loans those communities originally took out to connect to the Columbus Junction wastewater treatment system should be repaid by now.

He said the increase should cover the cost of borrowing to complete the improvements, which actually were started in 2017. According to discussions at that time, new standards for ammonia level in Columbus Junction’s wastewater lagoon could not be reached without an upgrade of the facility.

After a series of false starts, the council eventually accepted a $1,458,300 bid from Spectra Build, Wapello, to complete the work. A $300,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $270,000 in America Rescue Plan (ARP) funding reduced that cost, but the city still needed to borrow the remainder.

Meanwhile, the Iowa DNR is apparently feeling some heat from federal environmental officials wondering about the project’s progress. Salazar had previously told the council that Spectra Build was having problems receiving parts, but had developed a timeline for completing the work.

According to that schedule, the system should be ready to turn over to the city by May 28, although Salazar said that remained subject to parts availability. He said the timeline had been sent to the DNR, which had not contacted him since, leading him to believe the schedule had satisfied the federal inquiries.

In other action during the city council meeting, several routine annual action were taken by the council. These included appointing the Washington State Bank, Community Bank & Trust and Hills Bank & Trust as official banks for the city.

The banks were also designated as depositories, with a $1 million maximum deposit. Several city officials were also identified as signatories for bank documents and other papers.

The Columbus Gazette was also appointed the official newspaper.

The council also set Feb. 8 public hearing for gathering public comments on the city’s proposed maximum property tax dollars for Fiscal Year 2024.

Huston also reminded the council it had been one year since the city assumed ownership of the Louisa Community Ambulance Service. He said an ambulance committee had been continued to help the city operate the service; and he asked the council to begin thinking if it wanted to continue the committee in its current structure.