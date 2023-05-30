Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAPELLO — A transfer request from the city of Columbus Junction for a delinquent property tax certificate may lead to an enhanced collection effort by Louisa County, which would involve other properties with delinquent taxes, according to a discussion during the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

The sequence began earlier this year when Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston asked the City Council if it wished to pursue acquiring the property at 414 Main St.

Huston reported the nearly 100-year-old house on the property had fallen into disrepair and apparently had been unoccupied for probably a year or more. He also pointed out the house was located on a steep lot that was not easily accessible.

He indicated the house likely would need to be demolished, even if the city eventually acquired it. The council informally agreed to pursue the acquisition.

Special assessments for unpaid utility, sewer and water bills had been placed on the property, and the county had acquired the tax certificate on it in 2020 for delinquent taxes.

Altogether, $5,912 is now due, based on an April 28 report run by county officials. Normally if a tax certificate is transferred, those costs must be paid, but during Tuesday’s meeting, Huston asked the supervisors to waive them.

According to county property records and state online records, the property is currently owned by JNS Properties, Inc. Dean Jensen, Letts, incorporated the business in 2007 and continued to be listed as the registered agent in reports filed by the company.

However, no reports have been filed in recent years, and on Aug. 9, 2019, the business was administratively dissolved by the Iowa Secretary of State. In the meantime, Jensen has been issued citations by Wapello over the condition of other properties he owns through JNS Properties.

Because of Jensen’s previous legal skirmishes, the supervisors began questioning the potential to hold the owner liable for any of taxes. Supervisor Shawn Maine, who served as mayor of Wapello during much of the time Jensen has been cited by that community, warned using city nuisance ordinances could lead to a long, drawn-out process.

Supervisor Brad Quigley pointed out Jensen owned other properties in the county and questioned whether a lien could be placed on those properties for the delinquent taxes. He also expanded the discussion to include delinquent taxes on mobile homes.

County treasurer Vicki Frank said liens for utilities or similar consumer expenses could follow a property owner and be attached to property they owned anywhere in Iowa, but she was unsure about property taxes.

Eventually, Quigley talked with county attorney Adam Parsons, who requested a list of delinquent taxes and said his office would investigate setting up a collection program.

Meanwhile, Huston said he would confer with his city’s attorney about pursuing other action against Jensen. The supervisors then tabled action on transferring the tax certificate.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Met with Brian Hall and received department updates on emergency management, 911 and safety. Hall also updated the board on a recent Lower Cedar River Watershed Management meeting he had attended.

• Approved a $115,349 contract with Heuer Construction, Muscatine, for upgrading of the County Road G44X and 160th Street intersection.

• Approved final acceptance of overlay work on County Highway 305 and County Road X17.