Columbus School Board supports upgrades

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A split Columbus School Board agreed during its regular monthly meeting on Monday to support an eight-year financial plan aimed at an outdoor, multi-use recreation area upgrade.

The board voted 4-1 for the plan, which had been initially presented by athletic/activities director Jake McCullough at the board’s December meeting. John Chaney cast the lone negative vote, explaining his only concern with the proposal was the district’s continued loss of students and staff.

According to McCullough’s report, the plan would include adding a new scoreboard for the outdoor field; and converting the current grass surface to artificial turf. The track would also be updated to accommodate more events and community groups.

The estimated cost for the scoreboard upgrade was estimated at $176,110, while the field conversion would cost an estimated $1.4 million.

The eight-year financial plan called for earmarking $50,000 annually from the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL). McCullough and school board supporters acknowledged the accumulated $400,000 in PPEL revenue would not cover the anticipated cost of more than $1.5 million for the improvements.

McCullough indicated in his report grants and other donations would be solicited to cover the remaining cost.

Before those revenue sources can be approached though, the school had to show its commitment, board member Carol Zuniga pointed out.

McCullough also said the project would be completed in phases, with the first step, approval for the scoreboard, coming this year. The board later obliged him and approved acquiring the unit from Varsity Group, Urbandale.

McCullough indicated Pepsi would be providing up to $6,000 annually for the next 10 years to the school for using its products and that revenue could be used by the board to help fund the scoreboard.

It is expected to be installed later this school year. McCullough said it would be raised higher than the current scoreboard and relocated outside of the track.

Depending on grants and donations are received for the field resurfacing, that work will hopefully be completed by the 2029-30 school year.

McCullough said he hoped the improvements would boost interest in the district, explaining he would encourage his coaches to highlight the upgrades to prospective students.

“I’m telling coaches to go recruit,” he said, pointing out private schools currently conduct those activities.

In other action, former school district employees Becky Furlong and Christy Rueckert, both members of Columbus’s Class of 1970, met with the board and announced that following its Covid-delayed 50th class reunion last October, the class planned to donate $811 in remaining contributions from its members to the district.

The two asked the donation be used toward replacing the current benches around the concession stand with new ones. The board thanked the class for the donation, but delayed action on selecting a bench supplier because not all the bids had been received.

The board also:

• Approved a second reading of a therapy dog policy;

• Approved several personnel items;

• Accepted a baseball 28E sharing agreement with Winfield-Mt. Union, with a request to hold at least one ballgame at Columbus;

• Granted approval to Muscatine Community College to install new electrical services in the district’s administrative building;

• Tabled a decision on the purchase of a new stage.

The board also tabled action on a School Resource Officer agreement between the school district, City of Columbus Junction and Louisa County. Officials indicated the three entities were still negotiating the cost-sharing for the position.