Columbus School District hires three new coaches

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - The Columbus School District’s list of extracurricular activities grew by one Monday, after the school board added girls wrestling.

In addition to approving the formation of varsity, junior varsity and junior high girl teams, the board also approved hiring up to two high school coaches and one junior high coach.

Responding to a question from board president Andy White, athletic director Jake McCullough assured the board the actual number of coaches hired would depend on the number of participants.

However, McCullough sounded optimistic about the interest in the girls wrestling program.

“We had twenty-seven girls (attend an earlier informational meeting),” he told the board.

According to McCullough, the sanctioning of girls wrestling by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union in January left two options for the school board.

He said the school district could either fully establish a girls wrestling program with coaches; or it could operate a coed program, but have to wrestle boys.

The school board quickly opted for the first option and approved the coaches. If the numbers are high enough, there would be one head coach, with a salary of $4,410; one assistant coach, who will be paid $3,150; and one junior high coach, who will coach a combined 7th and 8th grade team and receive a salary of $2,520.

In other action, the board approved several fall concurrent classes through Muscatine Community College.

The board also approved moving $7,506 from the district’s General Fund to its Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) Fund.

According to district business manager Neil Mills, the money was for two used busses the district recently sold. Mills said the sale proceeds were initially deposited in the General Fund, but since the vehicles were originally purchased with PPEL money, Iowa law required the proceeds to be transferred to the PPEL account.

In a related action, the board agreed to sell two other used district vehicles, a pick-up and a van, through a government surplus site.

The board also agreed to accept a $3,617 bid from Bruly’s Carpet, Washington, to install vinyl plank in the administration building’s back hallway.

A $43,804 project to replace a water softener in Roundy Elementary will be handled through two companies, the board also agreed.

Culligan Water, Washington, will provide the new water softener unit for $19,454; while RMB, Iowa City, will install isolation valves and provide other plumbing work for $24,350.

The board also acted on handbooks for the upcoming school year. It approved the elementary handbook, but tabled action on handbooks dealing with administrative assistants and classified employment.

Board member Todd Heck recommended the tabling action, explaining he felt there needed to be discussions about defining exempt and non-exempt employees,

The school board will hold a special work session to discuss those issues, although no date was set.

In final action, the board accepted the resignation of Jeff Gilmore, boys junior high basketball coach; and approved the hiring of 11 teachers, associates and other staff.

It also approved hiring volunteer football coach Raul Amigon. Following that action, White praised Amigon for his other volunteer coaching and student respect.