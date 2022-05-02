Columbus Swimming Pool will offer free admission again this year

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus swimming pool users will get free admissions again this year, thanks to a $10,000 contribution from the Columbus Junction City Council.

The council’s action during its regular meeting on Wednesday marks the third consecutive year it has covered all admissions to the Columbus School District facility.

“For the last two years we have given to the pool $10,000 and called it admissions, so that everybody gets in free,” Mayor Mark Huston said before the vote.

Council member Hal Prior recalled some other details about the previous donations.

He said the money was split out monthly, so if the pool was closed at any time, the city money was not provided.

“Correct,” Huston replied.

Huston said the money represented the city’s contribution to the pool and classifying the funds as admissions protected the school district’s Public Education and Recreation Levy (PERL). In Fiscal Year 2022, the PERL is projected to provide $36,679 to the district, according to online budget documents.

Council member Tracy Harris asked if the city contribution was enough; and after being assured the amount had helped the pool establish a positive balance last year, wasted little time in putting the latest amount back on the table.

“I’d say let’s do it again; that’s my opinion,” he said.

Council member Darin Mapel quickly seconded Harris’s motion and the council unanimously passed it.

City officials acknowledged after the approval that the pool was aging and some plan needed to be developed for maintaining or replacing the facility.

“It’s worn out,” Harris pointed out and Huston agreed.

“Somewhere along the line there’s going to have to be a change up there,” he said, explaining a previous pool committee possibly would need to be revived in the future.

Revenue for the contribution has come from both the Roudy Fund and the General Fund, although the council later agreed to use the Roudy Fund this year.

In other action, public works staffer Jeff Vonnahme said the city crew had started patching potholes and also mowing. He said a hot mix trailer had been loaned to the city and the crew was making some needed repairs, and he hoped it would soon be available for larger patch jobs.

He also reported repair work on Oakview Street had started earlier in the day.

Huston also reported the Louisa County Ambulance Service (LCAS) had received its replacement ambulance, a used unit that will take the place of an older model that city officials indicated will be retired.

Harris took the opportunity with the ambulance discussion to thank Louisa Development Group Executive Director Cole Smith for his effort in developing a new financial report for the LCAS. He said Smith had also been performing well with housing efforts and other work.

In his report, Huston said he had recently talked with officials at Klingner Associates in Burlington and learned the consultants would distribute bid documents for the roof and other repair work on the Columbus Community Heritage Center Museum on Thursday.

Museum volunteer Gloria Newell had met with the council on June 9, 2021, to request the council’s assistance to repair the city-owned building.

Following her report, the city approved a $36,400 engineering/architectural services contract with the company to inspect and prepare renovation plans for the building.

According to the schedule the company provided, work is expected to be completed by later this summer.

