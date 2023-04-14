COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Sewer rates will go up for Columbus Junction residents under a ordinance amendment that passed its first reading by the City Council on Wednesday.

The decision to raise the city sewer rates will also boost the monthly payments paid by the cities of Columbus City and Fredonia, which are connected to the Columbus Junction system.

Mayor Mark Huston outlined the increased payments that will be paid to help fund a nearly $1.5 million sewer treatment system upgrade required by the state of Iowa.

Although the city obtained a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant and earmarked $270,000 of its America Rescue Plan (ARPA) allocation to the project, the shortfall needed to be covered by a State Revolving Fund loan.

According to Huston, Columbus Junction would need to raise an additional $5,865 each month to cover the annual loan payment. He also calculated the annual cost to the other two cities.

Columbus City’s increased payment will be $1,167 per month, and Fredonia’s additional cost will be $993 per month.

While Columbus City and Fredonia officials will need to determine how to collect the additional cost from its residents, Columbus Junction’s 809 metered properties will see higher monthly sewer bills based on the amount of water used.

The resolution approved by the council will raise the minimum monthly fee for the first 2,000 gallons of water or less to $20. The next 48,000 or less per month will be billed at $6.80 per 1,000 gallons. Any usage over 50,000 gallons will cost $1.25 per 1,000 gallons.

Two additional readings of the amendment must be approved by the council before the new rates go into effect, although the council could waive the final reading. The new rates would then go into effect upon publication.

In other action, the council approved a $24,415 fourth payment to Metal Monsters, North Liberty, for repair work on the Columbus Junction Community Building/Museum.

Huston said most of the repairs, which included roof and soffit work, had been completed. He said $15,033 of the $300,668 project had been retained until the project is fully completed.

In final action, Huston and council member Hal Prior updated the rest of the council on the recent meeting of the Louisa County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council.

The council is developing a tax referendum question to be presented to voters in November.