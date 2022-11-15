Columnbus district works to maintain safety and security

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – The Columbus Community School District has reported having issues with a recently expelled student, but assures the community that the building is safe.

According to a release on the district’s Facebook page dated Nov. 11, Superintendent Jeff Maeder wrote that over two days there had been two incidents involving two former students – a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. The names of the two have not been released. Maeder said the girl had transferred to another district and the school board had voted to expel the boy. The release said the girl would be subject to expulsion if she tries to re-enroll at Columbus. The release said the two had been issued no trespass orders, which means they are not allowed on school property.

The release said that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the two were seen on school grounds. The Columbus Junction Police were notified and responded along with a Louisa County Sheriff’s deputy. The release said the incident escalated and resulting in the boy being restrained and arrested while in sight of students on a school bus. At the time of the release the boy was still in custody. The girl was not arrested but is awaiting a court date for charges brought by the district and a local business for vandalism, breaking and entering, criminal mischief and trespassing.

Maeder reported that on Thursday, Nov. 10, the girl wrote on a Snapchat post that “the school’s got sum comin.” This was taken as a threat and the district has contacted law enforcement and the county attorney’s office to see if charges can be brought for the message.

After the post. Maeder said that he has advised staff to be more highly aware of security procedures. The community is asked to report any threatening posts they see on social media as well as reporting the two if they are seen on or near school grounds. The Columbus Junction Police Department and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office are providing added surveillance.

‘As superintendent, I will continue to do all I can to get us through this time of concern and anxiety,” Maeder wrote. “I believe this is a temporary situation, and we all must be extra diligent and proactive in following safety procedures.”

The Nov. 13 release says the school is continuing to be vigilant and is in contact with local law enforcement. Maeder assures the district everything is being done to “make sure individuals who have been involved in creating this situation are swiftly and severely dealt with.”

According to a previous article, on Oct. 26 the school board had expelled a 16-year-old boy for allegedly breaking into the district’s secondary building and vandalizing it. A confidential agreement between the school district and the student’s family will cover restitution for the damage.

According to previous reports, the 16-year-old student, a junior at the school, was taken into custody shortly after the Oct. 17 break-in and damage were discovered. School was canceled that day, but resumed the following day. The student has been charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.