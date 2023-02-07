WAPELLO — A corps of trail supporters is being recruited to help the Louisa County Conservation Board identify segments of its Hoover Nature Trail corridor suitable for trail development.

According to LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond, board members Elizabeth Kling and Joellen Schantz agreed during the board’s regular meeting on Monday to serve as a committee tasked with the trail study effort.

Hammond indicated the two LCCB members would be working with current trail supporters and helping to recruit others to assist with the trail planning. Hammond said she would publicize the recruitment effort through social media and other methods.

She also pointed out the effort would include reviving the Louisa County Trails Council. The council apparently stopped meeting after assisting the LCCB with the development of a two-mile, crushed limestone-surfaced trail at the board’s Chinkapin Bluffs Recreation Area near Columbus Junction.

Hammond said getting the council active again would be a key element of the effort to expand the recruitment of trail supporters.

According to the LCCB’s website, the HNT corridor, a former railroad right of way, runs approximately 17 miles from Morning Sun to Conesville in Muscatine County.

Around half of that remains in public ownership, although the LCCB has recently sold some parcels it considered no longer feasible for trail development. LCCB officials have indicated the revenue generated from those sales will be used to develop those portions of the corridor better suited for actual trails.

In addition to the hard-surfaced trail at Chinkapin Bluffs, an approximately 1.5-mile, mowed grass section is located near Morning Sun. Other portions, which remain relatively undeveloped by accessible to the public are located north of Columbus Junction.

Hammond did not indicate if any target date had been set for the committee to complete its work.

In other action during Monday’s meeting, Hammond reported a planned timber harvest at the Virginia Grove Recreation Area might need to be postponed because there have been too few cold days this year.

The timber buyer is restricted from cutting the marked trees to days when the ground is frozen and heavy timber harvesting equipment will not cause significant damage.

In addition, no trees can be cut between April 1 and Sept. 30 because of possible impacts to Indiana bats. Because of the warm weather and bat restrictions, Hammond said the loggers’ March 1 harvesting deadline may need to be extended.

The conservation board also began a review of its policies and bylaws. Hammond said the review would continue at the next meeting.

Grants will apparently be requested to help with the development at two county areas.

Hammond said a grant application would be submitted to Wellmark to purchase and install a disc golf course at Chinkapin Bluffs. The deadline for that application is Feb. 15.

An application to Delta Dental for a drinking fountain at the board’s Eden Park northwest of Columbus Junction also received the go-ahead from the board. That application is apparently due March 1.

In a related discussion, the board received a short financial report on the Eden Trust, which was created a part of a bequest made by Donna L Eden. According to trust administrator Jay Schweitzer, there is currently almost $14,270 in a checking account; and approximately $131,000 in three certificates of deposit. The revenue from the trust can only be used to support Eden Park.