Community Action to offer families $25 to help buy school supplies this year

MUSCATINE — Community Action of Eastern Iowa is stepping up to help families from Muscatine, Clinton and Cedar counties who need help purchasing school supplies this year.
Families with children going into Kindergarten through grade 12, and who meet the income guidelines, can apply for financial aid on the Community Action website at www.caeiowa.org/school. Should the Community Action need more information, they will call by phone.
Community Action has distributed supplies to nearly 700 children in need throughout the Eastern Iowa area with the help of donations and funding from the Community Services Block Grant. They have set up an alternative to the traditional way of helping kids with school supplies because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t think it’d be safe for us to bring together a bunch of volunteers and children to gather and distribute school supplies,” said Roger Pavey, Executive Director of Community Action, “so by working with our primary funder, the Iowa Department of Human Rights, we secured permission to provide a $25 gift card to children instead of providing actual supplies.”
Once a family has made it through the approval process, a $25 Walmart gift card for each child in their household will be mailed to them. Community Action wants to remind families that by completing the application, they are promising to only use this gift card to purchase the supplies their child needs for school that year.
“The card is restricted from buying alcohol or firearms, but it’s all very much on the honor system and we think that’s the best that we can do,” Pavey said, “We also think that there’s a little bit of parental magic in taking your child to go pick out school supplies, so we’re happy that we can help families have that experience with their children.”
The Muscatine School District is providing some supplies like notebooks and pencils to children, according to Pavey. He emphasized the $25 could go a long way to get a child a backpack or clothes for school. Should a family need more money for supplies, they can reach out to Community Action for help through one of their other programs.
“We do have some concerns that we’re not going to have sufficient funding to cover the demand, if it’s higher this year, so we’re also doing some fundraising on our website. So if businesses or individuals that did give donations in the past, if they wanted to do a fundraising drive or make a contribution to the program, they could still do that and 100 percent of their donation goes directly to the program.”
Pavey hopes Community Action will be able to go back to their usual method of handing out school supplies next year. “Last year we had a selection of backpacks, and a child could pick the backpack they wanted,” Pavey said, “We try to mirror going to the store, and we hope to be able to return to that, but not for this coming school year.”
