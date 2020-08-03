Community and love: local artist paints heart-filled mural outside Pearl City Tattoo Lounge

MUSCATINE — This week, Downtown Muscatine received a bit of extra color, thanks to a local artist.
Located on the side of Pearl City Tattoo Lounge on 2nd Street and Cedar Street, there is a now a new colorful and heartfelt mural on what was previously a blank wall.
Artist Johan Umana began working on the mural at the request of the Tattoo Lounge’s owners, Bill and Samantha Kaufmann, on Saturday, August 1, and finished it Monday evening.
“The last two days have been amazing for me, because I’ve had great conversations with artists passing by,” Umana said. “That they love art and that they’re really excited to see this kind of project coming together.”
Originally from Costa Rica, Umana says that he started painting when he was about 20 years old and has been painting for half his life. “I moved (to Muscatine) six years ago, and I’m working as a visual arts pastor at Calvary Church,” he said. “I do all kinds of creative projects for them, like video stuff and graphic design. But one of my passions is painting, it’s something that I really love.”
While this is the first outdoor mural that Umana has done in Muscatine, he has also previously painted art and murals for Guadalajara and The Coffee Belt. He is also currently working on a project for a school in Rock Island.
“Bill and I have been in contact the last few years,” Umana said. “He texted me a month ago saying that he wanted to do something for his building. I thought it was a great idea to add some color to one of the walls.”
The mural is meant to be interactive. “(Samantha) told me that they wanted to do something about spreading love to the community,” he said. “They’re just trying to give a good message to the rest of the community about love, and I just thought it was a really cool idea.”
Umana’s mural starts with small hearts that passersby are meant to take pictures with as they put their hands near them and ‘hold’ then. From there, the hearts grow bigger as they fan out across the wall. During his last day of work on it, Umana added more textures and patterns to the hearts as well as a planet Earth.
The mural is meant to have the message of “loving the world that you’re in”, which the Tattoo Lounge owners are planning on turning into a hashtag, he said.
“One of the things that I really enjoy about painting is that, from the perspective of a person who comes from another culture or language, when I’m painting I don’t need words,” Umana said. “I just need my illustrations and my drawings and color. It’s like a worldwide language.”
Because he is still learning English, Umana says that he sometimes struggles to communicate. However, through his painting, he is able to express his feelings and passions, as well as his love for his religion and Jesus Christ. “I try to put that feeling in all of my paintings,” he said, “The Bible says that God is love, and for me, this is a great example of love.”
As he continues making painting for himself and for his community, Umana is hoping to spread some of the opportunities that he has been able to receive to other artists. “When I received an invitation to be part of Calvary as their visual arts pastor, I thought it was a great opportunity to be close to the art community in Muscatine and to reach out to those people.”
Because he understands that not every artist has the chance to show their art, and that some of them struggle with resources, Umana wants to extend an offer to these local artists through his studio.
“Four years ago, I had the opportunity to open a studio at Calvary Church,” he said. “They gave me a big room… and the main purpose for that space is to be a space for the artists of and around Muscatine. They’re free to come and express themselves, and get some sort of guidance and support.”
To any artists interested in the studio space, Umana encourages them to contact him through Facebook or Instagram. “I want to spread my knowledge and my passion to all generations of artists who may be struggling.”
