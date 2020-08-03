Community and love: local artist paints heart-filled mural outside Pearl City Tattoo Lounge

“Bill and I have been in contact the last few years,” Umana said. “He texted me a month ago saying that he wanted to do something for his building. I thought it was a great idea to add some color to one of the walls.”

The mural is meant to be interactive. “(Samantha) told me that they wanted to do something about spreading love to the community,” he said. “They’re just trying to give a good message to the rest of the community about love, and I just thought it was a really cool idea.”

Umana’s mural starts with small hearts that passersby are meant to take pictures with as they put their hands near them and ‘hold’ then. From there, the hearts grow bigger as they fan out across the wall. During his last day of work on it, Umana added more textures and patterns to the hearts as well as a planet Earth.

The mural is meant to have the message of “loving the world that you’re in”, which the Tattoo Lounge owners are planning on turning into a hashtag, he said.

“One of the things that I really enjoy about painting is that, from the perspective of a person who comes from another culture or language, when I’m painting I don’t need words,” Umana said. “I just need my illustrations and my drawings and color. It’s like a worldwide language.”