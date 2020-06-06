Community continuity fund grows past $300,000 thanks to generous donations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – As the city goes into another month of the pandemic, the Muscatine community continues to show it's generosity.

As of June 5, the Community Continuity Fund has generated over $300,000 to give to various nonprofits in the Muscatine County area.

“We were incredibly pleased to see the community’s outpouring, to reach our match,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Charla Schafer, “and we had addition gifts come in, which surpassed our matching dollars. It’s really quite a wonderful surprise in how we’re taking care of our community.”

The fund was created last March in order to address needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. From the beginning, the Community Foundation Board promised to match any donations up to $50,000. Since then, other organizations such as United Way of Muscatine and the Muscatine Health Support Fund have brought that matching total to $70,000.

Then, just last month, the Community Foundation Board and Muscatine Health Support Fund decided to commit an additional $30,000, allowing the Foundation to match up to $100,000 in donations. This was done both to help keep up with a continuing need found throughout the community as well as to try and match as many donations as possible.