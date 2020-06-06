Community continuity fund grows past $300,000 thanks to generous donations

MUSCATINE – As the city goes into another month of the pandemic, the Muscatine community continues to show it's generosity.
As of June 5, the Community Continuity Fund has generated over $300,000 to give to various nonprofits in the Muscatine County area.
“We were incredibly pleased to see the community’s outpouring, to reach our match,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Charla Schafer, “and we had addition gifts come in, which surpassed our matching dollars. It’s really quite a wonderful surprise in how we’re taking care of our community.”
The fund was created last March in order to address needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. From the beginning, the Community Foundation Board promised to match any donations up to $50,000. Since then, other organizations such as United Way of Muscatine and the Muscatine Health Support Fund have brought that matching total to $70,000.
Then, just last month, the Community Foundation Board and Muscatine Health Support Fund decided to commit an additional $30,000, allowing the Foundation to match up to $100,000 in donations. This was done both to help keep up with a continuing need found throughout the community as well as to try and match as many donations as possible.
However, for a matching fund to succeed, it still needs donations to match. The Muscatine community has provided those over and over again throughout the pandemic. Currently, there has been $213,000 donated to the fund from outside donors, bringing the grand total to $313,000 so far.
“I think it’s truly a reflection of the strength and caring of our community,” Schafer said, “People really choose to share and help when they can see a need… I think people know when someone’s in need, they want to reach out and try to share and help out, so it was a very quick response from the community in regards to helping us grant.”
These donations came from businesses, churches, organizations, individuals and even from places far outside of Muscatine. “It was so interesting to see,” Schafer said, acknowledging social media’s contribution to getting the word out beyond Muscatine County, “They chose to support their home town, and that was really exciting.” She also considered this a reflection of the level of care found within the county.
Through the money raised by the fund, grants have been distributed to various non-profits in order for them to continue providing food, supplies, hygiene products and assistance for those in the community who need it most.
These organizations have included Trinity Muscatine Hospital Foundation, Pearl City Outreach, Wilton Community School District, Senior Resources, West Liberty Early Learning Center, Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG), Trinity Muscatine Public Health, Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), Iowa Legal Aid, Salvation Army Muscatine, Aligned Impact Muscatine (AIM), Lutheran Services Iowa (LSI), Family Resources, Inc., Muscatine Diaper Bank, Wilton Retirement Community, West Liberty Area Ministerial Association, West Liberty Food Bank, L&M Falcon Locker, United Way, Riverbend Food, and Island United Methodist Church.
“We’re still seeing some donations to the fund, though I would say it’s a bit less activity than it was in prior weeks,” said Schafer, believing that as the pandemic situation changes, the fund will begin helping meet different needs as non-profits shift in how they are serving the community. She is also expecting to see different phases and types of need as the community heads towards a full recovery.
“We’ll continue to evaluate those grant requests as they are presented,” she said, “We’re also grateful for the support that the community has given to their neighbors and the non-profits. It’s been a pretty remarkable experience to participate in, and I’m proud to be a part of Muscatine County.”
