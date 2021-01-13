Community Diaper Bank reports over 17,000 diapers given away in past year

MUSCATINE — One year ago, the Community Diaper Bank opened with the hopes of successfully serving Muscatine County families.

This week, Director Whitney Howell was pleased to announce that even through a pandemic, they’ve managed to do exactly that.

On Tuesday, the Community Diaper Bank released their annual report for the 2019-2020 year. In that time, it is reported that 17,435 individual diapers and 698 packages of diapers were given to families in Muscatine County. This amount equals a value of over $7,000.

Additionally, it was reported that 4,416 of these diapers were donated by residents while 37,684 were purchased by the Community Diaper Bank.

“We held a diaper drive last fall to kind of get things started, so that definitely gave us the inventory we needed to get the ball rolling,” Howell said. “But then we reached out for financial donations, and were able to receive grants from the Community Foundation and from Muscatine Charities. So with that money, we were able to purchase diapers in bulk at a discount.”

The bank was also able to join the National Diaper Banks of America, which allows them to purchase diapers at a discounted rate.