COMMUNITY FOUNDATION: A vision to turn charitable dollars from annuals to perennials

"Gifts to our unrestricted endowments are invested, and amplified through market growth, thus we are able to spend 5% each year to strengthen community priorities or, under current circumstances, to stabilize our community through reactive and proactive relief efforts.

"A simple analogy is your garden. When you buy and plant an ‘annual’ you see the returns in the single year you planted it. When you purchase a ‘perennial’, you pay for it once but you and those that come after you get to enjoy the beauty of your investment as it returns year after year. This is what a gift to an unrestricted endowment enables.

"We can’t know what the future holds. And to that end, many, many of our committed neighbors over the years have given gifts to build an unrestricted endowment to enable the Community Foundation to be nimble, responsive, and impactful during ordinary and unusual times, this year and every year in the future. Good people that sit in your church, at your work, or on your block who want to give back to the place they have called home; the place they have raised their children.

"People like Hilda Collitz who left money to be directed toward helping the homeless, but also left sizable unrestricted dollars to provide Community Foundation leadership the latitude to react and provide vision for the shifting needs within our community.