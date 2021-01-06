Community Foundation announces 2021's first Racial Justice Fund grant recipients

MUSCATINE — The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has announced the latest winners of their Racial Justice Fund Grant.
West Liberty Public Library and the West Liberty School District are the first recipients of 2021. Both of the recipients will focus on helping the Spanish-speaking residents of West Liberty.
Established in 2020, the Racial Justice Fund supports charities and organizations in their efforts toward reducing barriers that effect marginalized residents. Through funding, the Community Foundation allows projects to be created in the name of racial justice, equality and inclusion throughout Muscatine County.
The library will purchase racially diverse books and resources and add to their Spanish book collection to reflect the needs and diversity of its residents. They will add a new streaming service, Kanopy, to give patrons access to content in their own homes.
“We’ve faced some budget cuts in the past years, so having this money to be able to spend on our collection and being able to bring more materials to our patrons is nice," Library Director Allie Paarsmith said.
Additionally, the library also plans to hire a translator to create a Spanish version of their library’s website, catalog and other resources.
“We’re going to complete a diversity audit of our collection to see what gaps we need to fill, but we should be able to move forward with Kanopy shortly," Paarsmith said. "Things should be changing soon, and we should have awesome new resources coming in hopefully in time for summer reading.”
West Liberty School District will also purchase books for their students. There are 81 students in the district who speak Spanish.
“It is vital that students walk into our library and see themselves reflected in the books they read,” Librarian Kelly Butcher said in a news release. “History and culture are inherent in language. Learning in our native language allows us to learn the same history and culture of our parents, relatives and even the generations before and after us.”
From October to December 2020, four organizations received grants from the fund, including the Flickinger Learning Center, Aligned Impact Muscatine, the Diversity Service Center of Iowa (DSCI) and the West Liberty High School Band.
To learn more about the Racial Justice Fund, apply for a grant or make a donation to the fund, visit muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/racial-justice-fund or call 563-264-3863.