Community Foundation announces 2021's first Racial Justice Fund grant recipients

MUSCATINE — The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has announced the latest winners of their Racial Justice Fund Grant.

West Liberty Public Library and the West Liberty School District are the first recipients of 2021. Both of the recipients will focus on helping the Spanish-speaking residents of West Liberty.

Established in 2020, the Racial Justice Fund supports charities and organizations in their efforts toward reducing barriers that effect marginalized residents. Through funding, the Community Foundation allows projects to be created in the name of racial justice, equality and inclusion throughout Muscatine County.

The library will purchase racially diverse books and resources and add to their Spanish book collection to reflect the needs and diversity of its residents. They will add a new streaming service, Kanopy, to give patrons access to content in their own homes.

“We’ve faced some budget cuts in the past years, so having this money to be able to spend on our collection and being able to bring more materials to our patrons is nice," Library Director Allie Paarsmith said.

Additionally, the library also plans to hire a translator to create a Spanish version of their library’s website, catalog and other resources.