Community Foundation announces grants for mental health and substance abuse work

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Health Support Fund granting cycle is now open. The application deadline is November 6, with grants awarded in December.

This grant cycle focuses on organizations working to improve mental health and substance abuse, two community health focus areas identified in the Muscatine County Health Improvement Plan.

Grants may be made to qualified charitable organizations, schools or units of government located in or significantly serving Muscatine County.

The Muscatine Health Support Fund was established to encourage, assist, establish, maintain and develop in and for the City of Muscatine, Iowa, and the surrounding area, projects to improve the community health and aid the growth and development of the health care system for the community.

"During its history, the Muscatine Health Support Foundation Fund has been a critical component of ensuring our community health needs are addressed," states Charla Schafer, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.