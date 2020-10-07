Community Foundation awards MHS junior student with Youth Initiative Award

Recently, Hoffman finished another project that benefited Muscatine’s elementary schools. Last month, he distributed dozens of buttons to teachers and faculty members, with each button featuring the wearer’s face. He did it so students could still see the faces of their teachers and faculty members and form stronger connections to them, even as they continue wearing masks.

“The committee received a couple of applications for the award, and after their review, they had heard about all of the other work Silas had been doing around the community,” Jones said, “so they thought that he was well-deserving of it.”

Along with the recognition, each winner of the Youth Initiative Award receives a $1,000 stipend that can be given to a charitable program or project of the winner’s choosing. Hoffman chose to give the $1,000 to the STEM Matters fund at the Community Foundation at Greater Muscatine. The fund works with the Robots and More organization and helps groups such as the MHS Robotics team continue to build their skills through their activities.

The Community Foundation was thrilled by Hoffman’s generosity.

“That fund goes toward the school and what he’s doing, so he knew right away where he wanted that money to go," Jones said. "It’ll definitely help him and the school in their projects.”

“Silas is an absolutely amazing kid,” she added, “and although I didn’t know about all the work he had done, I have since learned about it through that award and talking with him. He’s an amazing kid trying to do better in his community and always trying to think of things that he can do to help out.”

