Community Foundation awards over $120,000 in grants to local non-profits

In relation to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross and UnityPoint Health both received grants in order to allow them to continue serving the needs brought on by the pandemic, with the latter being given the ability to expand their Wellness Clinic services at MCSA (which also received grant money) and continue providing testing services for at-risk patients.

“The Impact Grants are open to just a vast array of different opportunities to improve the quality of life in Muscatine County,” Schafer said, “The one thing we did do this time because, obviously it’s an unusual time for the community, is give priority to organizations that were demonstrating need based on the COVID-19 pandemic and the outcomes of that.”

The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Association, Muscatine Art Center and Quad City Arts all received funds to help them adapt and allow their programs to be viewed online. “We’re seeing people served differently, and sometimes they need a little bit of help to be able to do that and meet the needs of the folks they’re reaching out to,” Schafer said.