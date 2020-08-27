Community Foundation awards over $120,000 in grants to local non-profits

MUSCATINE COUNTY – This week, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced their most recent grants, listing 27 local organizations that received money during this granting period.
In total, the Community Foundation gave out over $120,000 in grants through the County Endowment Re-Granting program.
“We gave out a substantial amount of money to quite an array of non-profits,” said Executive Director Charla Schafer, adding that this was about the normal amount of money that they’d usually give out per grant period. “Generally, this range of dollars is our Impact Grant dollars. We’ve had a couple new grants join, but it’s typically around this range.”
Money was also given out through the foundation’s separate individual funds, such as the Hilda E. Collitz for Habitat for Humanity, Hilda E. Collitz for the Homeless, George Millett Memorial, Ray Hockersmith Memorial, Pat and Jim Powers Endowment, the Joe W. and Betty L. Rauch Memorial Endowment, and the West Liberty Community Fund.
“One of the reasons we have some of the funds is because we’re an accredited community foundation, and we partner with the Iowa Department of Economic Development for regranting dollars through their county endowment program, so we’re able to get those dollars and get them back into the community,” Schafer said. Additionally, some of the additional funds they have are meant for certain purposes, and the Community Foundation makes sure these dollars go towards their assigned purpose.
In relation to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross and UnityPoint Health both received grants in order to allow them to continue serving the needs brought on by the pandemic, with the latter being given the ability to expand their Wellness Clinic services at MCSA (which also received grant money) and continue providing testing services for at-risk patients.
“The Impact Grants are open to just a vast array of different opportunities to improve the quality of life in Muscatine County,” Schafer said, “The one thing we did do this time because, obviously it’s an unusual time for the community, is give priority to organizations that were demonstrating need based on the COVID-19 pandemic and the outcomes of that.”
The Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Association, Muscatine Art Center and Quad City Arts all received funds to help them adapt and allow their programs to be viewed online. “We’re seeing people served differently, and sometimes they need a little bit of help to be able to do that and meet the needs of the folks they’re reaching out to,” Schafer said.
The West Liberty Community School Foundation was given the funds to replace and purchase band rental instruments for their students that may not be able to afford them. Flickinger Learning Center and West Liberty Public Library also received funds that will help them get resources and software needed for the children they serve to get assistance with math and reading or play STEM or social-related games. Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois and Riding for Success each received funds to help them give those who may not be able to afford their programs or who may have other limitations can still join.
Other organizations that received grants include Aligned Impact Muscatine County, Bethany for Children & Families, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine County, Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa, Diversity Service Center of Iowa, Child Abuse Council: Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center, Community Diaper Bank, Iowa College Access Network, Iowa Jobs for Americas Graduates, Muscatine County Area Habitat for Humanity, Muscatine County Arts Council, River Bend Foodbank and United Way of Muscatine.
“We have a volunteer committee from the community come together and review and score the grants and make grant recommendations back to our Board of Directors,” Schafer said, adding that this helps assure that a variety of projects and organizations get funding, “It’s nice because we get an array of individuals involved in the review process… to score those in order to best gift the dollars. I very much enjoy the process of having an advisory group engage around this process.”
