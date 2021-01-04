Community Foundation hopes to share the stories of Muscatine through new website

MUSCATINE — The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine hopes to spotlight the stories of the different cultures in the city.

Last week, the Community Foundation announced they will sponsor a youth-led website called CelebrateMuscatine.org, in partnership with the volunteer Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.

In a press release, Executive Director Charla Schafer said the site would “celebrate our neighbors, our legacy, and our community.”

The site's landing page reads: “Muscatine County has a rich and diverse history, present, and future. Let's steer our community in the direction we want it to go. Our current time is one like no other. We are tasked with difficult health, social, and political issues. While it's easy to feel as if there is nothing we share, that is far from the truth. We share a zip code, a downtown, a favorite local restaurant, grocery stores, streets, sidewalks, schools, and so much more.”

The website will focus on personal stories throughout the community, especially people making a difference in Muscatine County. There will also be a space for users to discover stories from the past and learn about how some of the area handled certain issues and helped shape the present.