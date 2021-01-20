Community Foundation, Muscatine Community College announces open scholarships for students

MUSCATINE COUNTY — This Tuesday, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced the list of scholarships available for seniors in Muscatine and Louisa County high schools.

There are over 200 scholarships available, worth a total of more than $900,000, ranging from single awards of $500 to awards of $20,000 that can be used each year for four years.

Some scholarships are geared to specific options, such as certificate programs or trade training as well as bachelors or associate degrees. There also are scholarships available for Muscatine Community College (MCC) as well. Anyone planning on attending MCC can apply for these scholarships alongside any other scholarships.

Applications will be accepted from January 11 to March 12 at noon. The MCC Scholarship Applications close March 1 at midnight. Awards will be announced in May.

Students from specific schools within the Community Foundation’s coverage area can use the Foundation’s online scholarship application portal to help with the application process. These schools include Muscatine High School, West Liberty High School, Wilton Sr/Jr High School, Wapello High School, Louisa-Muscatine High School and Columbus Community High School.

To apply using the Community Foundation online scholarship application portal or to learn more about the scholarships themselves, visit www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/scholarships/.

