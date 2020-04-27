Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine give out grants to local non-profits

MUSCATINE — Salvation Army of Muscatine County received a Community Continuity Grant from Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine on Saturday. The grant was for $9,500, a little more than the previous continuity grant received about three weeks ago.
It will support the Salvation Army’s elderly and shut-in hot-meal delivery and grocery-box programs, as well as family emergency financial assistance. It will also help supply its mobile food pantry and help purchase more food at a discounted price from the River Bend Foodbank.
“The fact that we can get dollars that are donated from residents through the Community Foundation to be able to make those dollars stretch even farther is a really great program,” Lt. Greg Bock said.
Muscatine Center for Social Action, which has been working with the Salvation Army during the pandemic, received a $5,000 grant. The MCSA also partnered with the Kent Corporation to cook delivery meals.
“It’s a wonderful collaboration of community entities that just don’t have an ego in this and just want to serve the needs of the community,” MCSA Executive Director Scott Dahlke said. “We’re excited to play a small role in it.”
That same day, CBI Bank & Trust, in coordination with the Community Continuity fund and Bayer, made a large donation to help MCSA buy hygiene and cleaning supplies to help stock the Collaborative Supply and Hygiene Closet.
That resource, which the Salvation Army is hosting, acts as a way for residents and families to receive non-food essentials such as soap, toothpaste, toilet paper and feminine hygiene supplies that they may otherwise be unable to afford — or in this case, be unable to go out and buy without putting themselves at risk.
“Anybody out there that’s affected by COVID and are quarantined, all they have to do is call us up and we can package up the items they need and bring them to the individuals who need them," Bock said.
The Community Continuity Grant, which began March 17, is a fund that caters directly to nonprofits in Muscatine County.
“Anyone who has nonprofit status can apply for it,” Executive Director Charla Schafer. “It’s helping to fill gaps for our neighbors during this unusual time.”
The grant will match donations up to $70,000, with $50,000 coming from the Community Foundation and an additional $20,000 coming from the Muscatine Health Support Fund and memory of Chuck Coulter, a longtime committee member and director of the Support Fund.
“It was an amazing recognition,” Schafer said, “Chuck was just incredibly active and supportive of the health needs within our community, so it was a very generous acknowledgement.”
In addition, nonprofits can ask for a rolling grant when they apply for the Continuity Grant, making it easier for them to keep up with any demand they may have.
“We’re sometimes turning requests around in 48 hours and getting dollars out because we know right now that the immediate needs are pressing, and we want to make sure those are taken care of,” Schafer said.
Both Bock and Dahlke expressed gratitude toward the Foundation and all those who have donated to the grant.
“When people give to the Foundation, they have to understand that it’s not just going to the Salvation Army, it’s going to the greater good,” Bock said, “The heart of Charla Schafer and her team are really working on our behalf to be able to provide these funds for us to help people with, so kudos to them.”
Dahlke said: “We have a great community, and it continues to prove how great it is. For all these partners — from funders to providers — to come together to put out a service to help us deal with the pandemic is truly a blessing.”
To make a donation toward the Community Continuity Grant, residents can donate online, mail a check to the Community Foundation office or drop off a donation at its office during business hours.
“We’re grateful for all the donors that have been making contribution, both individuals and businesses,” Schafer said, “We appreciate those who are thinking of others during this difficult time, and we will work with our partners to align the resources received to fill the identified gaps quickly and effectively.”
