Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine to match up to $100,000 in donations

Schafer still encouraged residents to give directly to the non-profits that they believe in. “All dollars going back into our community at this time is making a difference,” she said, “We certainly want people to remember the non-profits that they typically give to, especially now when their operation budgets are being impacted so directly.”

The Foundation's goal is to approve grant requests within 48 hours on average (and sometimes even every day) as they come in. Many of the requests they approve involve non-profits focusing on food, hygiene and supply efforts. “We know right now that these non-profits don’t have the luxury of time to wait for dollars to come in to fund a gap in the needs that they have.”

While Muscatine County is expected to have ongoing needs throughout the summer due to the pandemic, Schafer is expecting the grant fund to be used in phases depending on when it is needed the most. Should there be dollars available after the current pandemic has subsided, they will be set aside for future needs such as a second wave of COVID-19. “We’re just serving the money back to the places that are in need,” Schafer said.

To make a donation to the Community Continuity Grant Fund, residents can donate at muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/ or by mailing a check to the Foundation at 208 West Second Street, Suite 213, Muscatine, IA 52761.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.