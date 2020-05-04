Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine to match up to $100,000 in donations

MUSCATINE — Muscatine residents continue to show the giving spirit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine decided to increase its giving to match that spirit.
Beginning March 17, the Community Continuity Grant was started to offer support to non-profits in Muscatine County. To help as many people as possible, any donations will be matched.
Originally, the Community Foundation was only going to match up to $50,000 in donations.
“Then our Muscatine Health Support Fund committed $20,000, bringing it to $70,000,” said Charla Schafer, executive director. It soon became apparent that this wasn't enough.
“Our Board recognized the continually increasing need, so we increased our share another $30,000, bringing the matching amount to $100,000,” Schafer said. They were also impressed by the amount of donations they were receiving for the Community Continuity Grant fund.
“We’ve seen some large gifts, we’ve seen some small gifts — whatever people can do,” she said, “and it’s been quite a moving experience to see the gifts coming in from the community as they try to support the good work going on and try to help those in need.”
“(The Community Foundation) can’t continue doing this indefinitely,” Schafer said. “But the Board has been incredibly helpful in identifying the needs and trying to increase our match to meet some of those incoming donations so we can get dollars back out into the community as quickly as possible.”
Schafer still encouraged residents to give directly to the non-profits that they believe in. “All dollars going back into our community at this time is making a difference,” she said, “We certainly want people to remember the non-profits that they typically give to, especially now when their operation budgets are being impacted so directly.”
The Foundation's goal is to approve grant requests within 48 hours on average (and sometimes even every day) as they come in. Many of the requests they approve involve non-profits focusing on food, hygiene and supply efforts. “We know right now that these non-profits don’t have the luxury of time to wait for dollars to come in to fund a gap in the needs that they have.”
While Muscatine County is expected to have ongoing needs throughout the summer due to the pandemic, Schafer is expecting the grant fund to be used in phases depending on when it is needed the most. Should there be dollars available after the current pandemic has subsided, they will be set aside for future needs such as a second wave of COVID-19. “We’re just serving the money back to the places that are in need,” Schafer said.
To make a donation to the Community Continuity Grant Fund, residents can donate at muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/ or by mailing a check to the Foundation at 208 West Second Street, Suite 213, Muscatine, IA 52761.
