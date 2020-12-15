Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine to move from Pearl Plaza

MUSCATINE – For nearly two decades, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine was in Park Plaza, 208 West 2nd St.

In early January, it will move to its new home on 104 West 2nd St.

Executive Director Charla Schafer said the Community Foundation has experienced a lot of growth over the years, especially recently due to all of the new connections they have made with other local nonprofits.

The Foundation has also been establishing many new funds, such as the Racial Justice Fund and the Muscatine County Food Support Fund, to help support the community within the Muscatine and Louisa area.

The Community Foundation needed more space for parking and more meeting space that could allow for social distancing between guests and members if needed.

The new Community Foundation will also be near the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and across the street from the Carver Trust. This move is expected to be complete by Jan. 4, 2021, with all contact information remaining the same.

In a press release announcing the move, Schafer said that the Community Foundation was grateful to their soon-to-be former landlords, Tom and Ann Meeker, for always being supportive of the Foundation and partially contributing to its success.